Living Blues Radio Chart December 2018

  1. Paul Oscher,  Cool Cat, Blues Fidelity
  2. Lindsay Beaver,  Tough As Love, Alligator
  3. Walker/Katz/Robson,  Journeys To The Heart Of The Blues, Alligator
  4. Fiona Boyes,  Voodoo In The Shadows, Reference
  5. Teeny Tucker,  Put On Your Red Dress Baby, TeBo
  6. Billy F. Gibbons,  The Big Bad Blues, Concord
  7. Kevin Burt,  Heartland & Soul, Little Village
  8. Colin James,  Miles To Go, Stony Plain
  9. Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones,  Complicated Mess, EllerSoul
  10. Maria Muldaur,  Don’t You Feel My Leg, Last Music Co.
  11. Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne,  Inspired By The Blues, IDLA/Stony Plain
  12. Kirk Fletcher,  Hold On, KF
  13. Mark Hummel,  Harpbreaker, Electro-Fi
  14. Bobby BlackHat,  Put On Your Red Shoes, BBH
  15. Knickerbocker All-Stars,  Love Makes A Woman, JP Cadillac
  16. Eden Brent,  An Eden Brent Christmas, Yellow Dog
  17. Erin Harpe & The Delta Swingers,  The Christmas Swing, Juicy Juju/Vizztone
  18. Shemekia Copeland,  America’s Child, Alligator
  19. Frank Bey,  Back In Business, NOLA Blue
  20. Buddy Guy,  The Blues Is Alive And Well, Silvertone/RCA
  21. Dave Keller,  Every Soul’s A Star, Catfood
  22. Rod Piazza,  His Instrumentals, Rip Cat
  23. Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band,  Poor Until Payday, Thirty Tigers
  24. Catfish Keith,  Reefer Hound: Viper Songs Revisited, Fish Tail
  25. Ms. Zeno The Mojo Queen,  Back In Love, Blue Lotus
