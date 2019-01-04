-->
Living Blues Radio Chart December 2018
- Paul Oscher, Cool Cat, Blues Fidelity
- Lindsay Beaver, Tough As Love, Alligator
- Walker/Katz/Robson, Journeys To The Heart Of The Blues, Alligator
- Fiona Boyes, Voodoo In The Shadows, Reference
- Teeny Tucker, Put On Your Red Dress Baby, TeBo
- Billy F. Gibbons, The Big Bad Blues, Concord
- Kevin Burt, Heartland & Soul, Little Village
- Colin James, Miles To Go, Stony Plain
- Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones, Complicated Mess, EllerSoul
- Maria Muldaur, Don’t You Feel My Leg, Last Music Co.
- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Inspired By The Blues, IDLA/Stony Plain
- Kirk Fletcher, Hold On, KF
- Mark Hummel, Harpbreaker, Electro-Fi
- Bobby BlackHat, Put On Your Red Shoes, BBH
- Knickerbocker All-Stars, Love Makes A Woman, JP Cadillac
- Eden Brent, An Eden Brent Christmas, Yellow Dog
- Erin Harpe & The Delta Swingers, The Christmas Swing, Juicy Juju/Vizztone
- Shemekia Copeland, America’s Child, Alligator
- Frank Bey, Back In Business, NOLA Blue
- Buddy Guy, The Blues Is Alive And Well, Silvertone/RCA
- Dave Keller, Every Soul’s A Star, Catfood
- Rod Piazza, His Instrumentals, Rip Cat
- Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Poor Until Payday, Thirty Tigers
- Catfish Keith, Reefer Hound: Viper Songs Revisited, Fish Tail
- Ms. Zeno The Mojo Queen, Back In Love, Blue Lotus
