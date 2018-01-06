Living Blues Radio Chart December 2017

Ronnie-Earl-The-Luckiest-Man-Hi-Res-Cover

 

 

  1. Ronnie Earl & The BroadcastersThe Luckiest Man, Stony Plain
  2. Samantha Fish,  Belle Of The West, Ruf
  3. DownchildSomething I’ve Done, Linus
  4. Kim Wilson,  Boogie And Blues Vol. 1, Severn
  5. Sweet Pea Atkinson,  Get What You Deserve, Blue Note
  6. Tommy Castro & The PainkillersStompin’ Ground, Alligator
  7. Wee Willie Walker & Anthony Paul Soul Orch.After A While, Blue Dot
  8. Corey Dennison,  Night After Night, Delmark
  9. Mitch Woods,  Friends Along The Way, Entertainment One
  10. Albert Castiglia,  Up All Night, Ruf
  11. Heather Newman,  Burn Me Alive, Vizztone
  12. Various ArtistsHardCore Harp, Electro-Fi
  13. Various ArtistsHowlin’ At Greaseland, West Tone
  14. Popa ChubbyTwo Dogs, PCP
  15. Rick Estrin & The NightcatsGroovin’ In Greaseland, Alligator
  16. Erin Harpe And The Delta SwingersBig Road, Juicy Juju/Vizztone
  17. Johnny Nicholas & FriendsToo Many Bad Habits, JohnnyNicholasMusic
  18. Shaun Murphy,  Mighty Gates, Vision Wall
  19. Andrea Marr,  Natural, AM
  20. Albert Cummings,  Live At The ’62 Center, Ivy Music
  21. Keyes,  The Healing, Keyesland
  22. Casey Hensley,  Live, Vizztone
  23. Various ArtistsInternational Blues Challenge #33, Blues Foundation
  24. James Armstrong,  Blues Been Good To Me, Catfood
  25. Miss FreddyeLady Of The Blues, MF
