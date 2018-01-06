Living Blues Radio Chart December 2017

- Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain
- Samantha Fish, Belle Of The West, Ruf
- Downchild, Something I’ve Done, Linus
- Kim Wilson, Boogie And Blues Vol. 1, Severn
- Sweet Pea Atkinson, Get What You Deserve, Blue Note
- Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, Stompin’ Ground, Alligator
- Wee Willie Walker & Anthony Paul Soul Orch., After A While, Blue Dot
- Corey Dennison, Night After Night, Delmark
- Mitch Woods, Friends Along The Way, Entertainment One
- Albert Castiglia, Up All Night, Ruf
- Heather Newman, Burn Me Alive, Vizztone
- Various Artists, HardCore Harp, Electro-Fi
- Various Artists, Howlin’ At Greaseland, West Tone
- Popa Chubby, Two Dogs, PCP
- Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, Groovin’ In Greaseland, Alligator
- Erin Harpe And The Delta Swingers, Big Road, Juicy Juju/Vizztone
- Johnny Nicholas & Friends, Too Many Bad Habits, JohnnyNicholasMusic
- Shaun Murphy, Mighty Gates, Vision Wall
- Andrea Marr, Natural, AM
- Albert Cummings, Live At The ’62 Center, Ivy Music
- Keyes, The Healing, Keyesland
- Casey Hensley, Live, Vizztone
- Various Artists, International Blues Challenge #33, Blues Foundation
- James Armstrong, Blues Been Good To Me, Catfood
- Miss Freddye, Lady Of The Blues, MF
