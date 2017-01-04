Living Blues Radio Chart December 2016

mississippiheatcabdrivingman

 

  1. Mississippi HeatCab Driving Man, Delmark
  2. Rory Block,  Keepin’ Outta Trouble: Tribute To Bukka White, Stony Plain
  3. Trudy Lynn,  I’ll Sing The Blues For You, Connor Ray
  4. Mitch Kashmar,  West Coast Toast, Delta Groove
  5. Colin James,  Blue Highways, True North
  6. Mike Zito,  Make Blues Not War, Ruf
  7. Wee Willie Walker & The Greaseland All StarsLive! Notodden Blues Festival, Little Village
  8. Sugar Ray And The BluetonesSeeing Is Believing, Severn
  9. Knickerbocker All-StarsTexas Rhody Blues, JP Cadillac
  10. Li’l Ed And The Blues ImperialsThe Big Sound Of Li’l Ed, Alligator
  11. JW Jones,  High Temperature, Solid Blues
  12. Popa ChubbyThe Catfish, PCP
  13. Big Head Blues ClubWay Down Inside: Songs Of Willie Dixon, Big
  14. Bobby Rush,  Porcupine Meat, Rounder
  15. Rolling StonesBlue & Lonesome, Universal
  16. Joey Gilmore,  Respect The Blues, Mosher St.
  17. Lurrie Bell,  Can’t Shake This Feeling, Delmark
  18. Matthew Skoller,  Blues Immigrant, Tongue ‘N Groove
  19. David Bromberg,  The Blues,The Whole Blues And Nothing But …, Red House
  20. Biscuit Miller,  Wishbone, Bluesbass
  21. MonkeyJunkTime To Roll, Stony Plain
  22. Harpdog Brown,  Travelin’ With The Blues, Dog Breath
  23. Melissa Etheridge,  MEmphis Rock And Soul, Stax
  24. Jack Mack & The Heart Attack HornsBack To The Shack, SSR Freeroll
  25. Deb Ryder,  Grit Grease & Tears, Bejeb

 

