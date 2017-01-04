Living Blues Radio Chart December 2016

- Mississippi Heat, Cab Driving Man, Delmark
- Rory Block, Keepin’ Outta Trouble: Tribute To Bukka White, Stony Plain
- Trudy Lynn, I’ll Sing The Blues For You, Connor Ray
- Mitch Kashmar, West Coast Toast, Delta Groove
- Colin James, Blue Highways, True North
- Mike Zito, Make Blues Not War, Ruf
- Wee Willie Walker & The Greaseland All Stars, Live! Notodden Blues Festival, Little Village
- Sugar Ray And The Bluetones, Seeing Is Believing, Severn
- Knickerbocker All-Stars, Texas Rhody Blues, JP Cadillac
- Li’l Ed And The Blues Imperials, The Big Sound Of Li’l Ed, Alligator
- JW Jones, High Temperature, Solid Blues
- Popa Chubby, The Catfish, PCP
- Big Head Blues Club, Way Down Inside: Songs Of Willie Dixon, Big
- Bobby Rush, Porcupine Meat, Rounder
- Rolling Stones, Blue & Lonesome, Universal
- Joey Gilmore, Respect The Blues, Mosher St.
- Lurrie Bell, Can’t Shake This Feeling, Delmark
- Matthew Skoller, Blues Immigrant, Tongue ‘N Groove
- David Bromberg, The Blues,The Whole Blues And Nothing But …, Red House
- Biscuit Miller, Wishbone, Bluesbass
- MonkeyJunk, Time To Roll, Stony Plain
- Harpdog Brown, Travelin’ With The Blues, Dog Breath
- Melissa Etheridge, MEmphis Rock And Soul, Stax
- Jack Mack & The Heart Attack Horns, Back To The Shack, SSR Freeroll
- Deb Ryder, Grit Grease & Tears, Bejeb
