LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART AUGUST 2023

  1. Nick Moss Band feat. Dennis Gruenling, Get Your Back Into It!, Alligator
  2. Monster Mike Welch, Nothing But Time, Gulf Coast
  3. Selwyn Birchwood, Exorcist, Alligator
  4. Mitch Woods, Friends Along the Way, Club 88
  5. D. K. Harrell, The Right Man, Little Village Foundation
  6. Bobby Rush, All My Love for You, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers
  7. Coco Montoya, Writing on the Wall, Alligator
  8. Willie J. Campbell, Be Cool, Blue Heart
  9. Duke Robillard and His All-Star Band, Six Strings of Steel, M.C. Records
  10. Eric Clapton, The Definitive 24 Nights (Live), Bushbranch Studios Limited / Reprise
  11. Mikey Junior, Blues in the Barn, Vol. 2, 8th Train
  12. Joel Astley, Seattle to Greaseland, Blue Heart
  13. Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones, Groovin’ at the Groove Now!, Endless Blues
  14. Joanna Connor, Best of Me, Gulf Coast
  15. Franck L. Goldwasser, Who Needs This Mess?!!, Crosscut
  16. Shaun Murphy, I’m Coming Home, Vision Wall
  17. Mick Kolassa, Wooden Music, Endless Blues
  18. Willie J. Laws Jr., Too Much Blues, Pilot Light
  19. Arlen Roth & Jerry Jemmott, Super Soul Session!, Blue Heart
  20. Lil’ Jimmy Reed with Ben Levin, Back to Baton Rouge, Nola Blue
  21. Nat Myers, Yellow Peril, Easy Eye Sound
  22. Bob Corritore & Friends, Somebody Put Bad Luck on Me, SWAMF / VizzTone
  23. Eric Johanson, The Deep and the Dirty, Ruf
  24. Little G Weevil, If I May…, Gee Wee
  25. Bob Corritore & Friends, High Rise Blues, SWAMF / VizzTone