LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART AUGUST 2023
- Nick Moss Band feat. Dennis Gruenling, Get Your Back Into It!, Alligator
- Monster Mike Welch, Nothing But Time, Gulf Coast
- Selwyn Birchwood, Exorcist, Alligator
- Mitch Woods, Friends Along the Way, Club 88
- D. K. Harrell, The Right Man, Little Village Foundation
- Bobby Rush, All My Love for You, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers
- Coco Montoya, Writing on the Wall, Alligator
- Willie J. Campbell, Be Cool, Blue Heart
- Duke Robillard and His All-Star Band, Six Strings of Steel, M.C. Records
- Eric Clapton, The Definitive 24 Nights (Live), Bushbranch Studios Limited / Reprise
- Mikey Junior, Blues in the Barn, Vol. 2, 8th Train
- Joel Astley, Seattle to Greaseland, Blue Heart
- Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones, Groovin’ at the Groove Now!, Endless Blues
- Joanna Connor, Best of Me, Gulf Coast
- Franck L. Goldwasser, Who Needs This Mess?!!, Crosscut
- Shaun Murphy, I’m Coming Home, Vision Wall
- Mick Kolassa, Wooden Music, Endless Blues
- Willie J. Laws Jr., Too Much Blues, Pilot Light
- Arlen Roth & Jerry Jemmott, Super Soul Session!, Blue Heart
- Lil’ Jimmy Reed with Ben Levin, Back to Baton Rouge, Nola Blue
- Nat Myers, Yellow Peril, Easy Eye Sound
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Somebody Put Bad Luck on Me, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Eric Johanson, The Deep and the Dirty, Ruf
- Little G Weevil, If I May…, Gee Wee
- Bob Corritore & Friends, High Rise Blues, SWAMF / VizzTone