LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART AUGUST 2022

  1. Shemekia Copeland, Done Come Too Far, Alligator
  2. The Texas Horns, Everybody Let’s Roll, Blue Heart
  3. Bob Corritore & Friends, You Shocked Me, SWAMF / VizzTone
  4. Silent Partners, Changing Times, Little Village Foundation
  5. Charlie Musselwhite, Mississippi Son, Alligator
  6. John Németh, May Be the Last Time, Nola Blue
  7. Demetria Taylor, Doin’ What I’m Supposed to Do, Delmark
  8. The Phantom Blues Band, Blues for Breakfast, Little Village Foundation
  9. Janiva Magness, Hard to Kill, Fathead
  10. Harrison Kennedy, Thanks for Tomorrow, Electro-Fi
  11. Eric Clapton, Nothing But the Blues, Reprise
  12. Dylan Triplett, Who is He?, VizzTone
  13. Breezy Rodio, Underground Blues, Wind Chill
  14. Kenny Neal, Straight from the Heart, Ruf
  15. Johnny Sansone, Into Your Blues, Short Stack
  16. Derrick Procell, Hello Mojo!, Catfood
  17. Delbert McClinton, Outdated Emotion, Hot Shot / Thirty Tigers
  18. Walter Trout, Ride, Provogue
  19. Anthony Geraci, Blues Called My Name, Blue Heart
  20. Too Slim and the Taildraggers, Brace Yourself! Live, Underworld / VizzTone
  21. Diunna Greenleaf, I Ain’t Playin’, Little Village Foundation
  22. Dave Weld & the Imperial Flames, Nightwalk, Delmark
  23. Mick Kolassa, I’m Just Getting Started!, Endless Blues
  24. Patty Tuite, Hard Case of the Blues, Thread City
  25. GA-20, Crackdown, Karma Chief