LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART AUGUST 2022
- Shemekia Copeland, Done Come Too Far, Alligator
- The Texas Horns, Everybody Let’s Roll, Blue Heart
- Bob Corritore & Friends, You Shocked Me, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Silent Partners, Changing Times, Little Village Foundation
- Charlie Musselwhite, Mississippi Son, Alligator
- John Németh, May Be the Last Time, Nola Blue
- Demetria Taylor, Doin’ What I’m Supposed to Do, Delmark
- The Phantom Blues Band, Blues for Breakfast, Little Village Foundation
- Janiva Magness, Hard to Kill, Fathead
- Harrison Kennedy, Thanks for Tomorrow, Electro-Fi
- Eric Clapton, Nothing But the Blues, Reprise
- Dylan Triplett, Who is He?, VizzTone
- Breezy Rodio, Underground Blues, Wind Chill
- Kenny Neal, Straight from the Heart, Ruf
- Johnny Sansone, Into Your Blues, Short Stack
- Derrick Procell, Hello Mojo!, Catfood
- Delbert McClinton, Outdated Emotion, Hot Shot / Thirty Tigers
- Walter Trout, Ride, Provogue
- Anthony Geraci, Blues Called My Name, Blue Heart
- Too Slim and the Taildraggers, Brace Yourself! Live, Underworld / VizzTone
- Diunna Greenleaf, I Ain’t Playin’, Little Village Foundation
- Dave Weld & the Imperial Flames, Nightwalk, Delmark
- Mick Kolassa, I’m Just Getting Started!, Endless Blues
- Patty Tuite, Hard Case of the Blues, Thread City
- GA-20, Crackdown, Karma Chief