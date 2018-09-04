Living Blues Radio Chart August 2018

- Buddy Guy, The Blues Is Alive And Well, Silvertone/RCA
- Shemekia Copeland, America’s Child, Alligator
- Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Something Smells Funky ‘Round Here, Alligator
- Anthony Geraci, Why Did You Have To Go, Shining Stone
- Boz Scaggs, Out Of The Blues, Concord
- Damon Fowler, The Whiskey Bayou Session, Whiskey Bayou
- Bruce Katz, Get Your Groove!, American Showplace
- Rory Block, A Woman’s Soul: Tribute To Bessie Smith, Stony Plain
- JP Soars, Southbound I-95, Soars High
- Trudy Lynn, Blues Keep Knockin’, Connor Ray
- Gina Sicilia, Heard The Lie, Blue Elan
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Don’t Let The Devil Ride, SWMAF/VizzTone
- Eugene Hideaway Bridges, Live In Tallahassee, Armadillo
- Big Harp George, Uptown Cool, Blues Mountain
- Whitney Shay, A Woman Rules The World, Little Village
- Frank Bey, Back In Business, NOLA Blue
- Joanne Shaw Taylor, Wild, Silvertone/Sony
- Lurrie Bell & The Bell Dynasty, Tribute To Carey Bell, Delmark
- Dennis Jones Band, WE3 Live, Blue Rock
- Various Artists, Tribute: Delmark’s 65th Anniversary, Delmark
- Jeremiah Johnson, Straitjacket, Ruf
- Tom Hambridge, The NOLA Sessions, Superstar
- Vanessa Collier, Honey Up, Phenix Fire
- Marcia Ball, Shine Bright, Alligator
- Lawrence Lebo, Old School Girl, On The Air
Comments are closed.