Living Blues Radio Chart August 2018

BLUES IS ALIVE album cover

 

  1. Buddy Guy,  The Blues Is Alive And Well, Silvertone/RCA
  2. Shemekia Copeland,  America’s Child, Alligator
  3. Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio,  Something Smells Funky ‘Round Here, Alligator
  4. Anthony Geraci,  Why Did You Have To Go, Shining Stone
  5. Boz Scaggs,  Out Of The Blues, Concord
  6. Damon Fowler,  The Whiskey Bayou Session, Whiskey Bayou
  7. Bruce Katz,  Get Your Groove!, American Showplace
  8. Rory Block,  A Woman’s Soul: Tribute To Bessie Smith, Stony Plain
  9. JP Soars,  Southbound I-95, Soars High
  10. Trudy Lynn,  Blues Keep Knockin’, Connor Ray
  11. Gina Sicilia,  Heard The Lie, Blue Elan
  12. Bob Corritore & Friends,  Don’t Let The Devil Ride, SWMAF/VizzTone
  13. Eugene Hideaway Bridges,  Live In Tallahassee, Armadillo
  14. Big Harp George,  Uptown Cool, Blues Mountain
  15. Whitney Shay,  A Woman Rules The World, Little Village 
  16. Frank Bey,  Back In Business, NOLA Blue
  17. Joanne Shaw Taylor,  Wild, Silvertone/Sony
  18. Lurrie Bell & The Bell Dynasty,  Tribute To Carey Bell, Delmark
  19. Dennis Jones Band,  WE3 Live, Blue Rock
  20. Various Artists,  Tribute: Delmark’s 65th Anniversary, Delmark
  21. Jeremiah Johnson,  Straitjacket, Ruf
  22. Tom Hambridge,  The NOLA Sessions, Superstar
  23. Vanessa Collier,  Honey Up, Phenix Fire
  24. Marcia Ball,  Shine Bright, Alligator
  25. Lawrence Lebo,  Old School Girl, On The Air

 

×

Comments are closed.