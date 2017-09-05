Living Blues Radio Chart August 2017

- Cash Box Kings, Royal Mint, Alligator
- Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, Groovin’ In Greaseland, Alligator
- The Nighthawks, All You Got To Do, EllerSoul
- George Thorogood, Party Of One, Rounder
- Altered Five Blues Band, Charmed And Dangerous, Blind Pig
- Andy T Band, Double Strike, American Showplace
- Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live In Lafayette, Provogue
- Karen Lovely, Fish Outta Water, KL
- Selwyn Birchwood, Pick Your Poison, Alligator
- Linsey Alexander, Two Cats, Delmark
- AJ Crawdaddy, Slow Cookin’, Renown
- Taj Mahal & Keb Mo, TajMo, Concord
- Chuck Berry, Chuck, Dualtone
- Walter Trout, We’re All In This Together, Provogue
- Chris “Bad News” Barnes, Hokum Blues, Vizztone
- Gregg Allman, Southern Blood, Rounder
- Catfish Keith, Mississippi River Blues, Fish Tail
- Sherman Holmes Project, The Richmond Sessions, M.C.
- Doug MacLeod, Break The Chain, Reference
- Dani Wilde, Live At Brighton Road, Vizztone
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Lay It On Down, Concord
- Monster Mike Welch And Mike Ledbetter, Right Place, Right Time, Delta Groove
- Savoy Brown, Witchy Feelin’, Ruf
- Joe Bonamassa, Live At Carnegie Hall – An Acoustic Evening, J&R Adventures
- Scott Ellison, Good Morning Midnight, Red Parlor
