Living Blues Radio Chart August 2017

ALCD 4976

 

  1. Cash Box KingsRoyal Mint, Alligator
  2. Rick Estrin & The NightcatsGroovin’ In Greaseland, Alligator
  3. The NighthawksAll You Got To Do, EllerSoul
  4. George ThorogoodParty Of One, Rounder
  5. Altered Five Blues BandCharmed And Dangerous, Blind Pig
  6. Andy T Band Double Strike, American Showplace
  7. Sonny LandrethRecorded Live In Lafayette, Provogue
  8. Karen LovelyFish Outta Water, KL
  9. Selwyn BirchwoodPick Your Poison, Alligator
  10. Linsey AlexanderTwo Cats, Delmark
  11. AJ CrawdaddySlow Cookin’, Renown
  12. Taj Mahal & Keb MoTajMo, Concord
  13. Chuck BerryChuck, Dualtone
  14. Walter TroutWe’re All In This Together, Provogue
  15. Chris “Bad News” BarnesHokum Blues, Vizztone
  16. Gregg AllmanSouthern Blood, Rounder
  17. Catfish KeithMississippi River Blues, Fish Tail
  18. Sherman Holmes ProjectThe Richmond Sessions, M.C.
  19. Doug MacLeodBreak The Chain, Reference
  20. Dani WildeLive At Brighton Road, Vizztone
  21. Kenny Wayne ShepherdLay It On Down, Concord
  22. Monster Mike Welch And Mike LedbetterRight Place, Right Time, Delta Groove
  23. Savoy BrownWitchy Feelin’, Ruf
  24. Joe BonamassaLive At Carnegie Hall – An Acoustic Evening, J&R Adventures
  25. Scott EllisonGood Morning Midnight, Red Parlor

 

