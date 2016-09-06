Living Blues Radio Chart August 2016

michael_burks

  1. Michael Burks,  I’m A Bluesman, Iron Man
  2. Nick Moss Band,  From The Root To The Fruit, Blue Bella
  3. Dennis Gruenling,  Ready Or Not, Backbender/Vizztone
  4. Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne,  Jumpin’ & Boppin’, Stony Plain
  5. Terry Hanck,  From Roadhouse To Your House – Live, TVR/Vizztone
  6. Tinsley Ellis,  Red Clay Soul, Heartfixer Music
  7. The Lucky LosersIn Any Town, Dirty Cat
  8. Albert Castiglia,  Big Dog, Ruf
  9. Royal Southern BrotherhoodThe Royal Gospel, Ruf
  10. Omar Coleman,  Omar Coleman Live!, Delmark
  11. Grady Champion,  One Of A Kind, Malaco
  12. JJ Thames,  Raw Sugar, DeChamp
  13. Kat Riggins,  Blues Revival, Bluzpik
  14. Big Jon Atkinson & Bob CorritoreHouse Party At Big Jon’s, Delta Groove
  15. Vaneese Thomas,  The Long Journey Home, Segue
  16. William Bell,  This Is Where I Live, Stax
  17. Various Artists45th Anniversary Collection, Alligator
  18. Moreland & ArbucklePromised Land Or Bust, Alligator
  19. Little Charlie And Organ Grinder SwingSkronky Tonk, EllerSoul
  20. John Primer & The Real Deal Blues BandThat Will Never Do-Live!, Wolf
  21. Fabulous ThunderbirdsStrong Like That, Severn
  22. Gonzalo Bergara,  ZALO’s Blues, GB
  23. Alexis P. Suter,  All For Loving You, American Showplace
  24. Sunday Wilde,  Blueberries And Grits, Hwy. 11
  25. Doug MacLeod,  Live In Europe, Under The Radar
×

Comments are closed.