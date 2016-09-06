Living Blues Radio Chart August 2016
- Michael Burks, I’m A Bluesman, Iron Man
- Nick Moss Band, From The Root To The Fruit, Blue Bella
- Dennis Gruenling, Ready Or Not, Backbender/Vizztone
- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Jumpin’ & Boppin’, Stony Plain
- Terry Hanck, From Roadhouse To Your House – Live, TVR/Vizztone
- Tinsley Ellis, Red Clay Soul, Heartfixer Music
- The Lucky Losers, In Any Town, Dirty Cat
- Albert Castiglia, Big Dog, Ruf
- Royal Southern Brotherhood, The Royal Gospel, Ruf
- Omar Coleman, Omar Coleman Live!, Delmark
- Grady Champion, One Of A Kind, Malaco
- JJ Thames, Raw Sugar, DeChamp
- Kat Riggins, Blues Revival, Bluzpik
- Big Jon Atkinson & Bob Corritore, House Party At Big Jon’s, Delta Groove
- Vaneese Thomas, The Long Journey Home, Segue
- William Bell, This Is Where I Live, Stax
- Various Artists, 45th Anniversary Collection, Alligator
- Moreland & Arbuckle, Promised Land Or Bust, Alligator
- Little Charlie And Organ Grinder Swing, Skronky Tonk, EllerSoul
- John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band, That Will Never Do-Live!, Wolf
- Fabulous Thunderbirds, Strong Like That, Severn
- Gonzalo Bergara, ZALO’s Blues, GB
- Alexis P. Suter, All For Loving You, American Showplace
- Sunday Wilde, Blueberries And Grits, Hwy. 11
- Doug MacLeod, Live In Europe, Under The Radar
