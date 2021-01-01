LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART APRIL 2024

  1. Sue Foley, One Guitar Woman, Stony Plain
  2. John Primer & Bob Corritore, Crawlin’ Kingsnake, SWAMF / VizzTone
  3. Eric Bibb, Live at the Scala Theatre, Stony Plain
  4. JP Soars, Brick by Brick, Little Village Foundation
  5. Rick Estrin and the Nightcats, The Hits Keep Coming, Alligator
  6. Canned Heat, Finyl Vinyl, Ruf
  7. Rick Vito, Cadillac Man, Blue Heart
  8. Chris O’Leary, The Hard Line, Alligator
  9. Tinsley Ellis, Naked Truth, Alligator
  10. Altered Five Blues Band, Testifyin’ [EP], Blind Pig
  11. Eddie Cotton, The Mirror, Malaco
  12. Deb Ryder, Live and Havin’ Fun (Live), VizzTone
  13. Mike Zito, Life is Hard, Gulf Coast
  14. Anthony Geraci, Tears in My Eyes, Blue Heart
  15. Nick Gravenites, Rogue Blues, M.C. Records
  16. Danielle Nicole, The Love You Bleed, Forty Below
  17. JJ Grey & Mofro, Olustee, Alligator
  18. Sean Riley & the Water, Stone Cold Hands, Pugnacious
  19. Mr. Sipp, Old Time Church (Live), Malaco
  20. James Harman, Didn’t We Have Some Fun Sometime, Electro-Fi
  21. Cedric Burnside, Hill Country Love, Provogue
  22. The Wicked Lo-Down, Out of Line, Gulf Coast
  23. John Clifton, Too Much to Pay, Flower
  24. Albert Cummings, Strong, Ivy Music Company
  25. Shawn Kellerman, Kell’s Kitchen, Songsurfer