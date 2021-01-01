LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART APRIL 2024
- Sue Foley, One Guitar Woman, Stony Plain
- John Primer & Bob Corritore, Crawlin’ Kingsnake, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Eric Bibb, Live at the Scala Theatre, Stony Plain
- JP Soars, Brick by Brick, Little Village Foundation
- Rick Estrin and the Nightcats, The Hits Keep Coming, Alligator
- Canned Heat, Finyl Vinyl, Ruf
- Rick Vito, Cadillac Man, Blue Heart
- Chris O’Leary, The Hard Line, Alligator
- Tinsley Ellis, Naked Truth, Alligator
- Altered Five Blues Band, Testifyin’ [EP], Blind Pig
- Eddie Cotton, The Mirror, Malaco
- Deb Ryder, Live and Havin’ Fun (Live), VizzTone
- Mike Zito, Life is Hard, Gulf Coast
- Anthony Geraci, Tears in My Eyes, Blue Heart
- Nick Gravenites, Rogue Blues, M.C. Records
- Danielle Nicole, The Love You Bleed, Forty Below
- JJ Grey & Mofro, Olustee, Alligator
- Sean Riley & the Water, Stone Cold Hands, Pugnacious
- Mr. Sipp, Old Time Church (Live), Malaco
- James Harman, Didn’t We Have Some Fun Sometime, Electro-Fi
- Cedric Burnside, Hill Country Love, Provogue
- The Wicked Lo-Down, Out of Line, Gulf Coast
- John Clifton, Too Much to Pay, Flower
- Albert Cummings, Strong, Ivy Music Company
- Shawn Kellerman, Kell’s Kitchen, Songsurfer