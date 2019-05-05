Living Blues Radio Chart April 2019

12IN_JACKET

 

  1. Sugaray Rayford,  Somebody Save Me, Forty Below
  2. Tommy Castro and the Painkillers,  Killin’ It Live, Alligator
  3. Bob Corritore & Friends,  Do the Hip-Shake Baby!, SWMAF/VizzTone
  4. Reese Wynans and Friends,  Sweet Release, J&R Adventures
  5. Mary Lane,  Travelin’ Woman, Women Of The Blues
  6. Mighty Mike Schermer,  Bad Tattoo, Finedog/VizzTone
  7. Brandon Santini,  The Longshot, American Showplace
  8. John Mayall,  Nobody Told Me, Forty Below
  9. Big Daddy Wilson,  Deep in My Soul, Ruf
  10. Tony Holiday,  Porch Sessions, VizzTone
  11. Benny Turner and Cash McCall,  Going Back Home, NOLA Blue
  12. Duke Robillard Band,  Ear Worms, Stony Plain
  13. Tedeschi-Trucks Band,  Signs, Fantasy
  14. John Clifton,  In the Middle of Nowhere, Rip Cat
  15. Watermelon Slim,  Church of the Blues, NorthernBlues
  16. Rick Vito,  Soulshaker, VizzTone
  17. Mitch Woods,  A Tip of the Hat for Fats, Blind Pig
  18. John Primer,  The Soul of a Blues Man, Blues House
  19. Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith & the House Bumpers,  Drop The Hammer, Big Eye
  20. Willie Buck,  Willie Buck Way, Delmark
  21. Bloodest Saxophone,  Texas Queens 5, Dialtone/VizzTone
  22. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram,  Kingfish, Alligator
  23. Kenny Parker,  Hellfire, Rock-A-While
  24. Rosie Flores,  Simple Case of the Blues, Last Music Co.
  25. Nick Schnebelen,  Crazy All by Myself, VizzTone
×

Comments are closed.