Living Blues Radio Chart April 2019

- Sugaray Rayford, Somebody Save Me, Forty Below
- Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Killin’ It Live, Alligator
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Do the Hip-Shake Baby!, SWMAF/VizzTone
- Reese Wynans and Friends, Sweet Release, J&R Adventures
- Mary Lane, Travelin’ Woman, Women Of The Blues
- Mighty Mike Schermer, Bad Tattoo, Finedog/VizzTone
- Brandon Santini, The Longshot, American Showplace
- John Mayall, Nobody Told Me, Forty Below
- Big Daddy Wilson, Deep in My Soul, Ruf
- Tony Holiday, Porch Sessions, VizzTone
- Benny Turner and Cash McCall, Going Back Home, NOLA Blue
- Duke Robillard Band, Ear Worms, Stony Plain
- Tedeschi-Trucks Band, Signs, Fantasy
- John Clifton, In the Middle of Nowhere, Rip Cat
- Watermelon Slim, Church of the Blues, NorthernBlues
- Rick Vito, Soulshaker, VizzTone
- Mitch Woods, A Tip of the Hat for Fats, Blind Pig
- John Primer, The Soul of a Blues Man, Blues House
- Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith & the House Bumpers, Drop The Hammer, Big Eye
- Willie Buck, Willie Buck Way, Delmark
- Bloodest Saxophone, Texas Queens 5, Dialtone/VizzTone
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Kingfish, Alligator
- Kenny Parker, Hellfire, Rock-A-While
- Rosie Flores, Simple Case of the Blues, Last Music Co.
- Nick Schnebelen, Crazy All by Myself, VizzTone
