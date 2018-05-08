Living Blues Radio Chart April 2018
- Nick Moss Band, The High Cost Of Low Living, Alligator
- Marcia Ball, Shine Bright, Alligator
- Sue Foley, The Ice Queen, Stony Plain
- Kid Ramos, Old School, Rip Cat
- Rockwell Avenue Blues Band, Back To Chicago, Delmark
- James Harman, fineprint, Electro-Fi
- Mud Morganfield, They Call Me Mud, Severn
- Bernard Allison, Let It Go, Ruf
- Victor Wainwright, Victor Wainwright And The Train, Ruf
- Breezy Rodio, Sometimes The Blues Got Me, Delmark
- John Mayall, Three For The Road, Forty Below
- Curtis Salgado & Alan Hager, Rough Cut, Alligator
- Janiva Magness, Love Is An Army, Blu Elan
- Danielle Nicole, Cry No More, Concord
- Jimi Hendrix, Both Sides Of The Sky, Sony/Legacy
- Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps, Here In Babylon, Jesi-Lu
- Tinsley Ellis, Winning Hand, Alligator
- Jimmie Vaughn Trio, Live At C-Boy’s, Last Music Co.
- Wentus Blues Band, Throwback, Ramasound
- Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys, My Life, Nevermore
- Johnny Tucker, Seven Day Blues, Highjohn
- Joyann Parker, Hard To Love, Hopeless Romantics
- Bettye LaVette, Things Have Changed, Verve
- Reverend Freakchild, Dial It In, Treated And Released
- Laurie Morvan, Gravity, Screaming Lizard
