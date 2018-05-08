Living Blues Radio Chart April 2018

  1. Nick Moss BandThe High Cost Of Low Living, Alligator
  2. Marcia Ball,  Shine Bright, Alligator
  3. Sue Foley,  The Ice Queen, Stony Plain
  4. Kid Ramos,  Old School, Rip Cat
  5. Rockwell Avenue Blues Band,  Back To Chicago, Delmark
  6. James Harman,  fineprint, Electro-Fi
  7. Mud Morganfield,  They Call Me Mud, Severn
  8. Bernard Allison,  Let It Go, Ruf
  9. Victor Wainwright,  Victor Wainwright And The Train, Ruf
  10. Breezy Rodio,  Sometimes The Blues Got Me, Delmark
  11. John Mayall,  Three For The Road, Forty Below
  12. Curtis Salgado & Alan Hager,  Rough Cut, Alligator
  13. Janiva Magness,  Love Is An Army, Blu Elan
  14. Danielle Nicole,  Cry No More, Concord
  15. Jimi Hendrix,  Both Sides Of The Sky, Sony/Legacy
  16. Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps,  Here In Babylon, Jesi-Lu
  17. Tinsley Ellis,  Winning Hand, Alligator
  18. Jimmie Vaughn Trio,  Live At C-Boy’s, Last Music Co.
  19. Wentus Blues Band,  Throwback, Ramasound
  20. Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys,  My Life, Nevermore
  21. Johnny Tucker,  Seven Day Blues, Highjohn
  22. Joyann Parker,  Hard To Love, Hopeless Romantics
  23. Bettye LaVette,  Things Have Changed, Verve
  24. Reverend Freakchild,  Dial It In, Treated And Released
  25. Laurie Morvan,  Gravity, Screaming Lizard
