Living Blues Radio Chart April 2017

ALCD 4974

  1. Coco MontoyaHard Truth, Alligator
  2. Monster Mike Welch And Mike LedbetterRight Place, Right Time, Delta Groove
  3. John Primer & Bob CorritoreAin’t Nothing You Can Do!, Delta Groove
  4. Samantha FishChills & Fever, Ruf
  5. Elvin BishopElvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator
  6. Eric BibbMigration Blues, Stony Plain
  7. Billy FlynnLonesome Highway, Delmark
  8. Mr. SippKnock A Hole In It, Malaco
  9. Adrianna Marie & Her Roomful Of All-StarsKingdom Of Swing, Vizztone
  10. Sean ChambersTrouble & Whiskey, American Showplace
  11. Robert CrayRobert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Jay-Vee
  12. Big Bill MorganfieldBloodstains On The Wall, Black Shuck
  13. Guy Davis & Fabrizio PoggiSonny & Brownie’s Last Train, M.C.
  14. Tedeschi Trucks BandLive From The Fox Oakland, Fantasy
  15. Hurricane RuthAin’t Ready For The Grave, Hurricane Ruth
  16. Dylan BishopThe Exciting Sounds Of…, Espanada
  17. Thornetta DavisHonest Woman, Sweet Mama
  18. Billy PriceAlive And Strange, NOLA Blue/Vizztone
  19. Ronnie Baker BrooksTimes Have Changed, Provogue
  20. John NemethFeelin’ Freaky, Memphis Grease
  21. Delta MoonCabbagetown, DM
  22. Taj Mahal & Keb MoTajMo, Concord
  23. Southern AvenueSouthern Avenue, Stax
  24. Hector AnchondoRoll The Dice, HA
  25. Lauren MitchellDesire, LM
