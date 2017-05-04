Living Blues Radio Chart April 2017
- Coco Montoya, Hard Truth, Alligator
- Monster Mike Welch And Mike Ledbetter, Right Place, Right Time, Delta Groove
- John Primer & Bob Corritore, Ain’t Nothing You Can Do!, Delta Groove
- Samantha Fish, Chills & Fever, Ruf
- Elvin Bishop, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio, Alligator
- Eric Bibb, Migration Blues, Stony Plain
- Billy Flynn, Lonesome Highway, Delmark
- Mr. Sipp, Knock A Hole In It, Malaco
- Adrianna Marie & Her Roomful Of All-Stars, Kingdom Of Swing, Vizztone
- Sean Chambers, Trouble & Whiskey, American Showplace
- Robert Cray, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Jay-Vee
- Big Bill Morganfield, Bloodstains On The Wall, Black Shuck
- Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi, Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train, M.C.
- Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From The Fox Oakland, Fantasy
- Hurricane Ruth, Ain’t Ready For The Grave, Hurricane Ruth
- Dylan Bishop, The Exciting Sounds Of…, Espanada
- Thornetta Davis, Honest Woman, Sweet Mama
- Billy Price, Alive And Strange, NOLA Blue/Vizztone
- Ronnie Baker Brooks, Times Have Changed, Provogue
- John Nemeth, Feelin’ Freaky, Memphis Grease
- Delta Moon, Cabbagetown, DM
- Taj Mahal & Keb Mo, TajMo, Concord
- Southern Avenue, Southern Avenue, Stax
- Hector Anchondo, Roll The Dice, HA
- Lauren Mitchell, Desire, LM
Comments are closed.