25th Annual Living Blues Awards (2018)

Critics’ Poll

Blues Artist of the Year (Male)

Taj Mahal

Blues Artist of the Year (Female)

Mavis Staples

Most Outstanding Blues Singer

Wee Willie Walker

Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)

John Primer

Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)

Omar Coleman

Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)

Henry Gray

Most Outstanding Musician (Bass)

Benny Turner

Most Outstanding Musician (Drums)

Cedric Burnside

Most Outstanding Musician (Horns)

James “Boogaloo” Bolden

Most Outstanding Musician (Other)

Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton – Banjo/Fiddle

Best Live Performer

Bobby Rush

Comeback Artist of the Year

Don Bryant

Artist Deserving More Attention

Jontavious Willis

Best Blues Albums of 2017

Album of the Year

Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ – TajMo – Concord Records

New Recordings (Contemporary Blues)

Mr. Sipp – Knock a Hole in It – Malaco Records

New Recordings (Southern Soul)

Don Bryant – Don’t Give Up on Love – Fat Possum Records

New Recordings (Best Debut)

Jontavious Willis – Blue Metamorphosis – No Label

New Recordings (Traditional & Acoustic)

Rhiannon Giddens – Freedom Highway – Nonesuch Records

Historical (Pre-war)

Various Artists – Blue 88s: Unreleased Piano Blues Gems 1938–1942 – Hi Horse Records

Historical (Postwar)

Jimmy Reed – Mr. Luck: The Complete Vee-Jay Singles – Craft Recordings

Blues Book of the Year

The Original Blues: The Emergence of the Blues in African American Vaudeville – By Lynn Abbott and Doug Seroff – University Press of Mississippi

DVD of the Year

Various Artists – I am the Blues – Directed by Daniel Cross – Film Movement

Producer of the Year (New Recording)

Scott Bomar and Bruce Watson

Don Bryant – Don’t Give Up on Love – Fat Possum Records

Producer of the Year (Historical Recording)

Robin Cohn and Larry Cohn

Various Artists – Blue 88s: Unreleased Piano Blues Gems 1938–1942 – Hi Horse Records

Readers’ Poll

Blues Artist of the Year (Male)

Buddy Guy

Blues Artist of the Year (Female)

Samantha Fish

Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)

Buddy Guy

Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)

Charlie Musselwhite

Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)

Marcia Ball

Best Live Performer

Buddy Guy

Most Outstanding Blues Singer

Buddy Guy

Best Blues Album of 2017 (New Release)

Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ – TajMo – Concord Records

Best Blues Album of 2017 (Historical Recording)

John Lee Hooker – King of the Boogie – Craft Recordings

Best Blues DVD of 2017

The Nighthawks – Nighthawks on the Blue Highway – Directed by Michael Streissguth – EllerSoul Records

Best Blues Book of 2017

Beyond the Crossroads: The Devil and the Blues Tradition – By Adam Gussow – University of North Carolina Press