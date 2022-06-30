29th Annual Living Blues Awards (2022)

Critics’ Poll

Blues Artist of the Year (Male)

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Blues Artist of the Year (Female)

Shemekia Copeland

Most Outstanding Blues Singer

Sugaray Rayford

Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)

Charlie Musselwhite

Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)

Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne

Most Outstanding Musician (Bass)

Bob Stroger

Most Outstanding Musician (Drums)

Rodd Bland

Most Outstanding Musician (Horns)

James “Boogaloo” Bolden

Most Outstanding Musician (Other)

Cedric Watson (Accordion)

Best Live Performer

Bobby Rush

Comeback Artist of the Year

Johnny Tucker

Artist Deserving More Attention

Crystal Thomas

Best Blues Albums of 2021

Album of the Year

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662 (Alligator)

New Recordings / Contemporary Blues

Crystal Thomas – Now Dig This! (Dialtone)

New Recordings / Traditional & Acoustic

Eric Bibb – Dear America (Provogue)

New Recordings / Southern Soul

Wee Willie Walker & The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra – Not in My Lifetime (Blue Dot)

New Recordings / Best Debut

Buffalo Nichols – Buffalo Nichols (Fat Possum)

Historical / Pre-war

Various Artists – The Matchbox Bluesmaster Series (Matchbox Records)

Historical / Postwar

Various Artists – Down Home Blues: Miami, Atlanta & The South Eastern States (Wienerworld)

Blues Book of the Year

I Ain’t Studdin’ Ya: My American Blues Story

By Bobby Rush with Herb Powell

Hachette Books

Producer of the Year: New Recording

Tom Hambridge: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662 (Alligator)

Producer of the Year: Historical Recording

Tom Vickers: Chicago / The Blues / Today! – (Vanguard)

Readers’ Poll

Blues Artist of the Year (Male)

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Blues Artist of the Year (Female)

Mavis Staples

Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)

Buddy Guy

Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)

Charlie Musselwhite

Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)

Marcia Ball

Best Live Performer

Buddy Guy

Most Outstanding Blues Singer

Mavis Staples

Best Blues Album of 2021 (New Release)

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662 (Alligator)

Best Blues Album of 2021 (Historical Recording)

Jimmie Vaughan – The Jimmie Vaughan Story (The Last Music Company)

Best Blues Book of 2021