29th Annual Living Blues Awards (2022)

Critics’ Poll
Blues Artist of the Year (Male)
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Blues Artist of the Year (Female)
- Shemekia Copeland
Most Outstanding Blues Singer
- Sugaray Rayford
Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)
- Charlie Musselwhite
Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)
- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne
Most Outstanding Musician (Bass)
- Bob Stroger
Most Outstanding Musician (Drums)
- Rodd Bland
Most Outstanding Musician (Horns)
- James “Boogaloo” Bolden
Most Outstanding Musician (Other)
- Cedric Watson (Accordion)
Best Live Performer
- Bobby Rush
Comeback Artist of the Year
- Johnny Tucker
Artist Deserving More Attention
- Crystal Thomas
Best Blues Albums of 2021
Album of the Year
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662 (Alligator)
New Recordings / Contemporary Blues
- Crystal Thomas – Now Dig This! (Dialtone)
New Recordings / Traditional & Acoustic
- Eric Bibb – Dear America (Provogue)
New Recordings / Southern Soul
- Wee Willie Walker & The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra – Not in My Lifetime (Blue Dot)
New Recordings / Best Debut
- Buffalo Nichols – Buffalo Nichols (Fat Possum)
Historical / Pre-war
- Various Artists – The Matchbox Bluesmaster Series (Matchbox Records)
Historical / Postwar
- Various Artists – Down Home Blues: Miami, Atlanta & The South Eastern States (Wienerworld)
Blues Book of the Year
- I Ain’t Studdin’ Ya: My American Blues Story
- By Bobby Rush with Herb Powell
- Hachette Books
Producer of the Year: New Recording
- Tom Hambridge: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662 (Alligator)
Producer of the Year: Historical Recording
- Tom Vickers: Chicago / The Blues / Today! – (Vanguard)
Readers’ Poll
Blues Artist of the Year (Male)
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Blues Artist of the Year (Female)
- Mavis Staples
Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)
- Buddy Guy
Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)
- Charlie Musselwhite
Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)
- Marcia Ball
Best Live Performer
- Buddy Guy
Most Outstanding Blues Singer
- Mavis Staples
Best Blues Album of 2021 (New Release)
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662 (Alligator)
Best Blues Album of 2021 (Historical Recording)
- Jimmie Vaughan – The Jimmie Vaughan Story (The Last Music Company)
Best Blues Book of 2021
- King of the Blues: The Rise and Reign of B.B. King
- By Daniel de Visé
- Atlantic Monthly Press