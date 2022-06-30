29th Annual Living Blues Awards (2022)

Critics’ Poll

Blues Artist of the Year (Male)         

  • Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Blues Artist of the Year (Female)

  • Shemekia Copeland

Most Outstanding Blues Singer

  • Sugaray Rayford

Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)

  • Christone “Kingfish” Ingram 

Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica) 

  • Charlie Musselwhite

Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard) 

  • Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne 

Most Outstanding Musician (Bass) 

  • Bob Stroger

Most Outstanding Musician (Drums) 

  • Rodd Bland

Most Outstanding Musician (Horns) 

  • James “Boogaloo” Bolden

Most Outstanding Musician (Other) 

  • Cedric Watson (Accordion)

Best Live Performer

  • Bobby Rush

Comeback Artist of the Year

  • Johnny Tucker

Artist Deserving More Attention

  • Crystal Thomas

Best Blues Albums of 2021

Album of the Year

  • Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662 (Alligator)

New Recordings / Contemporary Blues

  • Crystal Thomas – Now Dig This! (Dialtone)

New Recordings / Traditional & Acoustic

  • Eric Bibb – Dear America (Provogue)

New Recordings / Southern Soul

  • Wee Willie Walker & The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra – Not in My Lifetime (Blue Dot)             

New Recordings / Best Debut

  • Buffalo Nichols – Buffalo Nichols (Fat Possum)

Historical / Pre-war

  • Various Artists – The Matchbox Bluesmaster Series (Matchbox Records)

Historical / Postwar

  • Various Artists – Down Home Blues: Miami, Atlanta & The South Eastern States (Wienerworld)

Blues Book of the Year

  • I Ain’t Studdin’ Ya: My American Blues Story
  • By Bobby Rush with Herb Powell
  • Hachette Books

Producer of the Year: New Recording

  • Tom Hambridge: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662 (Alligator)

Producer of the Year: Historical Recording

  • Tom Vickers: Chicago / The Blues / Today! – (Vanguard)

Readers’ Poll

Blues Artist of the Year (Male)

  • Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Blues Artist of the Year (Female)

  • Mavis Staples

Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)

  • Buddy Guy

Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)

  • Charlie Musselwhite

Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)

  • Marcia Ball

Best Live Performer

  • Buddy Guy

Most Outstanding Blues Singer

  • Mavis Staples

Best Blues Album of 2021 (New Release)

  • Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662 (Alligator)

Best Blues Album of 2021 (Historical Recording)

  • Jimmie Vaughan – The Jimmie Vaughan Story (The Last Music Company)

Best Blues Book of 2021

  • King of the Blues: The Rise and Reign of B.B. King
  • By Daniel de Visé
  • Atlantic Monthly Press