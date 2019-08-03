26th Annual Living Blues Awards (2019)

LB 2019 award winners

Critics’ Poll

Blues Artist of the Year (Male)
Lurrie Bell

Blues Artist of the Year (Female)
Shemekia Copeland

Most Outstanding Blues Singer
Shemekia Copeland

Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)
Lurrie Bell

Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)
Billy Branch

Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)
Marcia Ball

Most Outstanding Musician (Bass)
Benny Turner

Most Outstanding Musician (Drums)
Cedric Burnside

Most Outstanding Musician (Horns)
James “Boogaloo” Bolden

Most Outstanding Musician (Other)
Rhiannon Giddens – Banjo

Best Live Performer
Bobby Rush

Comeback Artist of the Year
Don Bryant

Artist Deserving More Attention
Marquise Knox

Best Blues Albums of 2018

Album of the Year
Shemekia Copeland – America’s Child – Alligator

New Recordings / Contemporary Blues
Walter Wolfman Washington – My Future Is My Past – Anti-

New Recordings / Southern Soul
Johnny Rawls – I’m Still Around – Third Street Cigar Records

New Recordings / Best Debut
Keeshea Pratt – Believe – No Label

New Recordings / Traditional & Acoustic
Dom Flemons – Black Cowboys – Smithsonian Folkways

Historical / Pre-war
Various Artists – Fiddle Noir: African American Fiddlers 1925–1949 – Old Hat Records

Historical / Postwar
Various Artists – Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris – Dust to Digital

Blues Book of the Year
Edited by Robert Sacré – Charley Patton: Voice of the Mississippi Delta – University Press of Mississippi

DVD of the Year
Leo “Bud” Welch – Late Blossom Blues – The Journey of Leo “Bud” Welch – Directed by Wolfgang Almer and Stefan Wolner

Producer of the Year: New Recording
Will Kimbrough – America’s Child – Shemekia Copeland – Alligator Records

Producer of the Year: Historical Recording
William Ferris, Steven Lance Ledbetter, and April G. Ledbetter – Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris – Dust to Digital

Readers’ Poll

Blues Artist of the Year (Male)
Buddy Guy

Blues Artist of the Year (Female)
Mavis Staples

Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)
Buddy Guy

Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)
Charlie Musselwhite

Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)
Marcia Ball

Best Live Performer
Buddy Guy

Most Outstanding Blues Singer
Buddy Guy

Best Blues Album of 2018 (New Release)
Buddy Guy – The Blues Is Alive and Well – Silvertone/RCA

Best Blues Album of 2018 (Historical Recording)
Various Artists – Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris – Dust to Digital

Best Blues DVD of 2018
Professor Longhair – Fess Up – NEPO LLC

Best Blues Book of 2018
Bruce Iglauer and Patrick A. Roberts – Bitten By the Blues: The Alligator Records Story – University of Chicago Press

