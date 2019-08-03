26th Annual Living Blues Awards (2019)

Critics’ Poll

Blues Artist of the Year (Male)

Lurrie Bell

Blues Artist of the Year (Female)

Shemekia Copeland

Most Outstanding Blues Singer

Shemekia Copeland

Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)

Lurrie Bell

Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)

Billy Branch

Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)

Marcia Ball

Most Outstanding Musician (Bass)

Benny Turner

Most Outstanding Musician (Drums)

Cedric Burnside

Most Outstanding Musician (Horns)

James “Boogaloo” Bolden

Most Outstanding Musician (Other)

Rhiannon Giddens – Banjo

Best Live Performer

Bobby Rush

Comeback Artist of the Year

Don Bryant

Artist Deserving More Attention

Marquise Knox

Best Blues Albums of 2018

Album of the Year

Shemekia Copeland – America’s Child – Alligator

New Recordings / Contemporary Blues

Walter Wolfman Washington – My Future Is My Past – Anti-

New Recordings / Southern Soul

Johnny Rawls – I’m Still Around – Third Street Cigar Records

New Recordings / Best Debut

Keeshea Pratt – Believe – No Label

New Recordings / Traditional & Acoustic

Dom Flemons – Black Cowboys – Smithsonian Folkways

Historical / Pre-war

Various Artists – Fiddle Noir: African American Fiddlers 1925–1949 – Old Hat Records

Historical / Postwar

Various Artists – Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris – Dust to Digital

Blues Book of the Year

Edited by Robert Sacré – Charley Patton: Voice of the Mississippi Delta – University Press of Mississippi

DVD of the Year

Leo “Bud” Welch – Late Blossom Blues – The Journey of Leo “Bud” Welch – Directed by Wolfgang Almer and Stefan Wolner

Producer of the Year: New Recording

Will Kimbrough – America’s Child – Shemekia Copeland – Alligator Records

Producer of the Year: Historical Recording

William Ferris, Steven Lance Ledbetter, and April G. Ledbetter – Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris – Dust to Digital

Readers’ Poll

Blues Artist of the Year (Male)

Buddy Guy

Blues Artist of the Year (Female)

Mavis Staples

Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)

Buddy Guy

Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)

Charlie Musselwhite

Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)

Marcia Ball

Best Live Performer

Buddy Guy

Most Outstanding Blues Singer

Buddy Guy

Best Blues Album of 2018 (New Release)

Buddy Guy – The Blues Is Alive and Well – Silvertone/RCA

Best Blues Album of 2018 (Historical Recording)

Various Artists – Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by William Ferris – Dust to Digital

Best Blues DVD of 2018

Professor Longhair – Fess Up – NEPO LLC

Best Blues Book of 2018

Bruce Iglauer and Patrick A. Roberts – Bitten By the Blues: The Alligator Records Story – University of Chicago Press