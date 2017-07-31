2017 Living Blues Awards

Critics’ Poll

Blues Artist of the Year (Male)

Bobby Rush

Blues Artist of the Year (Female)

Rhiannon Giddens

Most Outstanding Blues Singer

William Bell

Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)

Lurrie Bell

Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)

Billy Branch

Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)

Henry Gray

Most Outstanding Musician (Bass)

Bob Stroger

Most Outstanding Musician (Drums)

Cedric Burnside

Most Outstanding Musician (Horns)

Big Jay McNeely

Most Outstanding Musician (Other)

Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton – Banjo

Best Live Performer

Bobby Rush

Comeback Artist of the Year

William Bell

Artist Deserving More Attention

Bruce “Mississippi” Johnson

Best Blues Albums of 2016

Album of the Year

Lurrie Bell – Can’t Shake This Feeling – Delmark

New Recordings / Contemporary Blues

Toronzo Cannon – The Chicago Way – Alligator

New Recordings / Southern Soul

William Bell – This Is Where I Live – Stax

New Recordings / Best Debut

Anthony Sherrod & the Cornlickers – Right on Time – No label

New Recordings / Traditional & Acoustic

Jimmy “Duck” Holmes – It Is What It Is – Blue Front Records

Historical – Pre-war

Washington Phillips – Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams – Dust-to-Digital

Historical – Postwar

B.B. King – The Complete RPM–Kent Recordings Box – P-Vine Records

Blues Book of the Year

Martin Hawkins – Slim Harpo: Blues King Bee of Baton Rouge – LSU Press

DVD of the Year

Sherman Robertson – Takin’ You to Texas – JSP Records

Producer of the Year : New Recording

Scott Billington – Bobby Rush – Porcupine Meat – Rounder Records

Producer of the Year: Historical Recording

Michael Corcoran, April G. Ledbetter and Steven Lance Ledbetter – Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams – Dust-to-Digital

Readers’ Poll

Blues Artist of the Year (Male)

Buddy Guy

Blues Artist of the Year (Female)

Shemekia Copeland

Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)

Buddy Guy

Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)

Charlie Musselwhite

Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)

Marcia Ball

Best Live Performer

Buddy Guy

Most Outstanding Blues Singer

Buddy Guy

Best Blues Album of 2016 (New Release)

Toronzo Cannon – The Chicago Way – Alligator

Best Blues Album of 2016 (Historical Recording)

B.B. King – The Complete RPM–Kent Recordings Box – P-Vine Records

Best Blues DVD of 2016

David “Honeyboy” Edwards – I’m Gonna Tell You Somethin’ That I Know – R.B.I. Media / Pro Sho Bidness

Best Blues Book of 2016

Alan Harper – Waiting for Buddy Guy: Chicago Blues at the Crossroads – University of Illinois Press