2017 Living Blues Awards

LB 2017 award winners

Critics’ Poll

Blues Artist of the Year (Male)         
Bobby Rush

Blues Artist of the Year (Female)    
Rhiannon Giddens

Most Outstanding Blues Singer    
William Bell

Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)    
Lurrie Bell

Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)
Billy Branch

Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)
Henry Gray

Most Outstanding Musician (Bass)
Bob Stroger

Most Outstanding Musician (Drums)
Cedric Burnside

Most Outstanding Musician (Horns)
Big Jay McNeely

Most Outstanding Musician (Other)
Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton – Banjo

Best Live Performer 
Bobby Rush

Comeback Artist of the Year    
William Bell

Artist Deserving More Attention
Bruce “Mississippi” Johnson

Best Blues Albums of 2016

Album of the Year
Lurrie Bell – Can’t Shake This Feeling – Delmark

New Recordings / Contemporary Blues
Toronzo Cannon – The Chicago Way – Alligator

New Recordings / Southern Soul
William Bell – This Is Where I Live – Stax

New Recordings / Best Debut
Anthony Sherrod & the Cornlickers – Right on Time – No label

New Recordings / Traditional & Acoustic
Jimmy “Duck” Holmes – It Is What It Is – Blue Front Records

Historical – Pre-war
Washington Phillips – Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams – Dust-to-Digital

Historical – Postwar
B.B. King – The Complete RPM–Kent Recordings Box – P-Vine Records

Blues Book of the Year
Martin Hawkins – Slim Harpo: Blues King Bee of Baton Rouge – LSU Press

DVD of the Year
Sherman Robertson – Takin’ You to Texas – JSP Records

Producer of the Year : New Recording
Scott Billington – Bobby Rush – Porcupine Meat – Rounder Records

Producer of the Year: Historical Recording
Michael Corcoran, April G. Ledbetter and Steven Lance Ledbetter – Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams – Dust-to-Digital

Readers’ Poll

Blues Artist of the Year (Male)
Buddy Guy

Blues Artist of the Year (Female)
Shemekia Copeland

Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)
Buddy Guy

Most Outstanding Musician (Harmonica)
Charlie Musselwhite

Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboard)
Marcia Ball

Best Live Performer
Buddy Guy

Most Outstanding Blues Singer
Buddy Guy

Best Blues Album of 2016 (New Release)
Toronzo Cannon – The Chicago Way – Alligator

Best Blues Album of 2016 (Historical Recording)
B.B. King – The Complete RPM–Kent Recordings Box – P-Vine Records

Best Blues DVD of 2016
David “Honeyboy” Edwards – I’m Gonna Tell You Somethin’ That I Know – R.B.I. Media / Pro Sho Bidness

Best Blues Book of 2016
Alan Harper – Waiting for Buddy Guy: Chicago Blues at the Crossroads – University of Illinois Press

