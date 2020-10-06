LIVING BLUES RADIO REPORT SEPTEMBER 2020
- Bobby Rush, Rawer Than Raw, Deep Rush
- Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite, 100 Years of Blues, Alligator
- Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, Rise Up, Stony Plain
- Sugar Ray & the Bluetones featuring Little Charlie Baty, Too Far from the Bar, Severn
- New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers, Vol. 1, Stony Plain
- Kat Riggins, Cry Out, Gulf Coast
- Ron Thompson, From the Patio: Live at Poor House Bistro, Vol. 1, Little Village Foundation
- John Németh, Stronger Than Strong, Nola Blue
- The Lucky Losers, Godless Land, VizzTone
- Savoy Brown, Ain’t Done Yet, Quarto Valley
- Lloyd Jones, Tennessee Run, VizzTone
- Bette Smith, The Good, The Bad and the Bette, Ruf
- Lisa Mann, Old Girl, JayRay
- Kirsten Thien, Two Sides, Screen Door
- Vanessa Collier, Heart on the Line, Phenix Fire
- JW-Jones, Sonic Departures, Solid Blues
- Al Basile, Last Hand, Sweetspot
- Eric Johanson, Below Sea Level, Nola Blue
- Hurricane Ruth, Good Life, American Showplace
- Johnny Iguana, Johnny Iguana’s Chicago Spectacular!, Delmark
- Walter Trout, Ordinary Madness, Provogue
- Downchild, 50th Anniversary: Live at the Toronto Jazz Festival, Diesel Management Productions
- Victor Wainwright and the Train, Memphis Loud, Ruf
- Peter Parcek, Mississippi Suitcase, Lightnin’
- Anthony Geraci with Dennis Brennan, Daydreams in Blue, Shining Stone