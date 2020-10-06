LIVING BLUES RADIO REPORT SEPTEMBER 2020

  1. Bobby Rush, Rawer Than Raw, Deep Rush
  2. Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite, 100 Years of Blues, Alligator
  3. Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, Rise Up, Stony Plain
  4. Sugar Ray & the Bluetones featuring Little Charlie Baty, Too Far from the Bar, Severn
  5. New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers, Vol. 1, Stony Plain
  6. Kat Riggins, Cry Out, Gulf Coast
  7. Ron Thompson, From the Patio: Live at Poor House Bistro, Vol. 1, Little Village Foundation
  8. John Németh, Stronger Than Strong, Nola Blue
  9. The Lucky Losers, Godless Land, VizzTone
  10. Savoy Brown, Ain’t Done Yet, Quarto Valley
  11. Lloyd Jones, Tennessee Run, VizzTone
  12. Bette Smith, The Good, The Bad and the Bette, Ruf
  13. Lisa Mann, Old Girl, JayRay
  14. Kirsten Thien, Two Sides, Screen Door
  15. Vanessa Collier, Heart on the Line, Phenix Fire
  16. JW-Jones, Sonic Departures, Solid Blues
  17. Al Basile, Last Hand, Sweetspot
  18. Eric Johanson, Below Sea Level, Nola Blue
  19. Hurricane Ruth, Good Life, American Showplace
  20. Johnny Iguana, Johnny Iguana’s Chicago Spectacular!, Delmark
  21. Walter Trout, Ordinary Madness, Provogue
  22. Downchild, 50th Anniversary: Live at the Toronto Jazz Festival, Diesel Management Productions
  23. Victor Wainwright and the Train, Memphis Loud, Ruf
  24. Peter Parcek, Mississippi Suitcase, Lightnin’
  25. Anthony Geraci with Dennis Brennan, Daydreams in Blue, Shining Stone