LIVING BLUES RADIO REPORT NOVEMBER 2024
- Ronnie Baker Brooks, Blues in My DNA, Alligator
- Shemekia Copeland, Blame It On Eve, Alligator
- Benny Turner, BT, Nola Blue
- Eric Bibb, In the Real World, Stony Plain
- Jovin Webb, Drifter, Blind Pig
- Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra feat. Willy Jordan, What Are You Waiting For?, Blue Dot
- Duke Robillard, Roll With Me, Stony Plain
- Mitch Woods, Happy Hour, MoMojo
- Frank Catalano & Lurrie Bell, Set Me Free, Tiger Turn
- Kat Riggins & Her Blues Revival, Revival, House of Berry Productions
- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Ooh Yeah!, Stony Plain
- Mikey Junior, Traveling North, 8th Train
- Vanessa Collier, Do It My Own Way, Phenix Fire
- Jontavious Willis, West Georgia Blues, Strolling Bones
- Ollee Owens, Nowhere to Hide, Ollee Music
- Tab Benoit, I Hear Thunder, Whiskey Bayou
- Sonny Gullage, Go Be Free, Blind Pig
- Jerron Paxton, Things Done Changed, Smithsonian Folkways
- Bruce Katz Band, Back in Boston Live, Dancing Rooster
- Zac Harmon, Floreada’s Boy, Catfood
- Chris Cain, Good Intentions Gone Bad, Alligator
- Mark Hummel, True Believer, Rockinitus
- Jake Shimabukuro & Mick Fleetwood, Blues Experience, Forty Below
- Vaneese Thomas, Stories in Blue, Overton Music
- Catfish Keith, Shake Me Up, Fish Tail