LIVING BLUES RADIO REPORT NOVEMBER 2024

  1. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Blues in My DNA, Alligator
  2. Shemekia Copeland, Blame It On Eve, Alligator
  3. Benny Turner, BT, Nola Blue
  4. Eric Bibb, In the Real World, Stony Plain
  5. Jovin Webb, Drifter, Blind Pig
  6. Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra feat. Willy Jordan, What Are You Waiting For?, Blue Dot
  7. Duke Robillard, Roll With Me, Stony Plain
  8. Mitch Woods, Happy Hour, MoMojo
  9. Frank Catalano & Lurrie Bell, Set Me Free, Tiger Turn
  10. Kat Riggins & Her Blues Revival, Revival, House of Berry Productions
  11. Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Ooh Yeah!, Stony Plain
  12. Mikey Junior, Traveling North, 8th Train
  13. Vanessa Collier, Do It My Own Way, Phenix Fire
  14. Jontavious Willis, West Georgia Blues, Strolling Bones
  15. Ollee Owens, Nowhere to Hide, Ollee Music
  16. Tab Benoit, I Hear Thunder, Whiskey Bayou
  17. Sonny Gullage, Go Be Free, Blind Pig
  18. Jerron Paxton, Things Done Changed, Smithsonian Folkways
  19. Bruce Katz Band, Back in Boston Live, Dancing Rooster
  20. Zac Harmon, Floreada’s Boy, Catfood
  21. Chris Cain, Good Intentions Gone Bad, Alligator
  22. Mark Hummel, True Believer, Rockinitus
  23. Jake Shimabukuro & Mick Fleetwood, Blues Experience, Forty Below
  24. Vaneese Thomas, Stories in Blue, Overton Music
  25. Catfish Keith, Shake Me Up, Fish Tail