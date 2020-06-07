LIVING BLUES RADIO REPORT MAY 2020
- Roomful of Blues, In a Roomful of Blues, Alligator
- John Primer & Bob Corritore, The Gypsy Woman Told Me, VizzTone
- Rory Block, Prove It on Me, Stony Plain
- The Nighthawks, Tryin’ to Get to You, EllerSoul
- The Proven Ones, You Ain’t Done, Gulf Coast
- Tony Holiday, Soul Service, VizzTone
- Crystal Shawanda, Church House Blues, True North
- Andrew Alli, Hard Workin’ Man, EllerSoul
- Linsey Alexander, Live at Rosa’s, Delmark
- Robert Cray Band, That’s What I Heard, Nozzle / Thirty Tigers
- Johnny Burgin, No Border Blues, Delmark
- Reverend Shawn Amos & the Brotherhood, Blue Sky, Put Together Music
- Ryan Perry, High Risk, Low Reward, Ruf
- Sass Jordan, Rebel Moon Blues, Stony Plain
- Liz Mandeville, Playing with Fire, Blue Kitty Music
- Evelyn Rubio, Crossing Borders, SeaSpeed Productions
- Jose Ramirez, Here I Come, Self
- Lisa Mills, The Triangle, Melody Place / BMG
- Eliza Neals, Black Crow Moan, E-H
- Anni Piper, Blow Up Doll, Sugar Daddy Records
- Albert Castiglia, Wild and Free, Gulf Coast
- Tyler Morris, Living in the Shadows, VizzTone
- Phantom Blues Band, Still Cookin’, VizzTone
- Ben Rice & RB Stone, Out of the Box, Middle Mountain Music
- Reverend Freakchild, The Bodhisattva Blues, Treated and Released