LIVING BLUES RADIO REPORT MAY 2020

  1. Roomful of Blues, In a Roomful of Blues, Alligator
  2. John Primer & Bob Corritore, The Gypsy Woman Told Me, VizzTone
  3. Rory Block, Prove It on Me, Stony Plain
  4. The Nighthawks, Tryin’ to Get to You, EllerSoul
  5. The Proven Ones, You Ain’t Done, Gulf Coast
  6. Tony Holiday, Soul Service, VizzTone
  7. Crystal Shawanda, Church House Blues, True North
  8. Andrew Alli, Hard Workin’ Man, EllerSoul
  9. Linsey Alexander, Live at Rosa’s, Delmark
  10. Robert Cray Band, That’s What I Heard, Nozzle / Thirty Tigers
  11. Johnny Burgin, No Border Blues, Delmark
  12. Reverend Shawn Amos & the Brotherhood, Blue Sky, Put Together Music
  13. Ryan Perry, High Risk, Low Reward, Ruf
  14. Sass Jordan, Rebel Moon Blues, Stony Plain
  15. Liz Mandeville, Playing with Fire, Blue Kitty Music
  16. Evelyn Rubio, Crossing Borders, SeaSpeed Productions
  17. Jose Ramirez, Here I Come, Self
  18. Lisa Mills, The Triangle, Melody Place / BMG
  19. Eliza Neals, Black Crow Moan, E-H
  20. Anni Piper, Blow Up Doll, Sugar Daddy Records
  21. Albert Castiglia, Wild and Free, Gulf Coast
  22. Tyler Morris, Living in the Shadows, VizzTone
  23. Phantom Blues Band, Still Cookin’, VizzTone
  24. Ben Rice & RB Stone, Out of the Box, Middle Mountain Music
  25. Reverend Freakchild, The Bodhisattva Blues, Treated and Released