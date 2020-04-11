Living Blues Radio Report March 2020

 

  1. Roomful of Blues, In a Roomful of Blues, Alligator
  2. Tinsley Ellis, Ice Cream in Hell, Alligator
  3. Whitney Shay, Stand Up!, Ruf
  4. Phantom Blues Band, Still Cookin’, VizzTone
  5. Rory Block, Prove it on Me, Stony Plain
  6. Robert Cray Band, That’s What I Heard, Nozzle/Thirty Tigers
  7. Betty Fox Band, Peace in Pieces, Foxy Cavanagh
  8. Sass Jordan, Rebel Moon Blues, Stony Plain
  9. Ryan Perry, High Risk, Low Reward, Ruf
  10. Casey Hensley, Good as Gone, VizzTone
  11. Albert Castiglia, Wild and Free, Gulf Coast
  12. Mark Hummel, Wayback Machine, Electro-Fi
  13. Ben Rice & RB Stone, Out of the Box, Middle Mountain Music
  14. Liz Mandeville, Playing with Fire, Blue Kitty Music
  15. Jimmy Johnson, Every Day of Your Life, Delmark
  16. Mary Jo Curry Band, Front Porch, MJC
  17. John “Blues” Boyd, “What My Eyes Have Seen…”, Gulf Coast
  18. Albert Cummings, Believe, Provogue
  19. Frank Bey, All My Dues Are Paid, Nola Blue
  20. Bernard Allison, Songs from the Road, Ruf
  21. Thorbjørn Risager & The Black Tornado, Come On In, Ruf
  22. Avey Grouws Band, The Devil May Care, AGB
  23. Sister Lucille, Alive, Endless Blues
  24. Backtrack Blues Band, Your Baby Has Left, VizzTone
  25. Cindy Cashdollar, Waltz for Abilene, Silver Shot