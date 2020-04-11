Living Blues Radio Report March 2020

- Roomful of Blues, In a Roomful of Blues, Alligator
- Tinsley Ellis, Ice Cream in Hell, Alligator
- Whitney Shay, Stand Up!, Ruf
- Phantom Blues Band, Still Cookin’, VizzTone
- Rory Block, Prove it on Me, Stony Plain
- Robert Cray Band, That’s What I Heard, Nozzle/Thirty Tigers
- Betty Fox Band, Peace in Pieces, Foxy Cavanagh
- Sass Jordan, Rebel Moon Blues, Stony Plain
- Ryan Perry, High Risk, Low Reward, Ruf
- Casey Hensley, Good as Gone, VizzTone
- Albert Castiglia, Wild and Free, Gulf Coast
- Mark Hummel, Wayback Machine, Electro-Fi
- Ben Rice & RB Stone, Out of the Box, Middle Mountain Music
- Liz Mandeville, Playing with Fire, Blue Kitty Music
- Jimmy Johnson, Every Day of Your Life, Delmark
- Mary Jo Curry Band, Front Porch, MJC
- John “Blues” Boyd, “What My Eyes Have Seen…”, Gulf Coast
- Albert Cummings, Believe, Provogue
- Frank Bey, All My Dues Are Paid, Nola Blue
- Bernard Allison, Songs from the Road, Ruf
- Thorbjørn Risager & The Black Tornado, Come On In, Ruf
- Avey Grouws Band, The Devil May Care, AGB
- Sister Lucille, Alive, Endless Blues
- Backtrack Blues Band, Your Baby Has Left, VizzTone
- Cindy Cashdollar, Waltz for Abilene, Silver Shot