LIVING BLUES RADIO REPORT JULY 2020
- Anthony Geraci with Dennis Brennan, Daydreams in Blue, Shining Stone
- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Go, Just Do It!, Stony Plain
- Linsey Alexander, Live at Rosa’s, Delmark
- Hurricane Ruth, Good Life, American Showplace
- Too Slim and the Taildraggers, The Remedy, VizzTone
- Victor Wainwright and the Train, Memphis Loud, Ruf
- Ruthie Foster Big Band, Live at the Paramount, Blue Corn Music
- Johnny Burgin, No Border Blues, Delmark
- Peter Karp, Magnificent Heart, Rose Cottage Music
- 10. Jose Ramirez, Here I Come, Self
- John Primer & Bob Corritore, The Gypsy Woman Told Me, VizzTone
- Roomful of Blues, In a Roomful of Blues, Alligator
- Mark May Band, Deep Dark Demon, Gulf Coast
- Grant Dermody, My Dony, Thunder River
- Dion, Blues with Friends, Keeping the Blues Alive
- The Nighthawks, Tryin’ to Get to You, EllerSoul
- Gerald McClendon, Can’t Nobody Stop Me Now, Delta Roots
- Eric Hughes Band, Postcard from Beale Street, Endless Blues
- Rory Block, Prove It on Me, Stony Plain
- The Lucky Losers, Godless Land, Vizztone
- Gregg Martinez, MacDaddy Mojeaux, Nola Blue
- Liz Mandeville, Playing with Fire, Blue Kitty Music
- JD Taylor, The Coldwater Sessions, VizzTone
- Smoke Wagon Blues Band, The Ballad of Albert Johnson, Self
- Robert Cray Band, That’s What I Heard, Nozzle / Thirty Tigers