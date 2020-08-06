LIVING BLUES RADIO REPORT JULY 2020

  1. Anthony Geraci with Dennis Brennan, Daydreams in Blue, Shining Stone
  2. Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Go, Just Do It!, Stony Plain
  3. Linsey Alexander, Live at Rosa’s, Delmark
  4. Hurricane Ruth, Good Life, American Showplace
  5. Too Slim and the Taildraggers, The Remedy, VizzTone
  6. Victor Wainwright and the Train, Memphis Loud, Ruf
  7. Ruthie Foster Big Band, Live at the Paramount, Blue Corn Music
  8. Johnny Burgin, No Border Blues, Delmark
  9. Peter Karp, Magnificent Heart, Rose Cottage Music
  10. 10. Jose Ramirez, Here I Come, Self
  11. John Primer & Bob Corritore, The Gypsy Woman Told Me, VizzTone
  12. Roomful of Blues, In a Roomful of Blues, Alligator
  13. Mark May Band, Deep Dark Demon, Gulf Coast
  14. Grant Dermody, My Dony, Thunder River
  15. Dion, Blues with Friends, Keeping the Blues Alive
  16. The Nighthawks, Tryin’ to Get to You, EllerSoul
  17. Gerald McClendon, Can’t Nobody Stop Me Now, Delta Roots
  18. Eric Hughes Band, Postcard from Beale Street, Endless Blues
  19. Rory Block, Prove It on Me, Stony Plain
  20. The Lucky Losers, Godless Land, Vizztone
  21. Gregg Martinez, MacDaddy Mojeaux, Nola Blue
  22. Liz Mandeville, Playing with Fire, Blue Kitty Music
  23. JD Taylor, The Coldwater Sessions, VizzTone
  24. Smoke Wagon Blues Band, The Ballad of Albert Johnson, Self
  25. Robert Cray Band, That’s What I Heard, Nozzle / Thirty Tigers