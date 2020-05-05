LIVING BLUES RADIO REPORT APRIL 2020

  1. Roomful of Blues, In a Roomful of Blues, Alligator
  2. John Primer & Bob Corritore, The Gypsy Woman Told Me, VizzTone
  3. Liz Mandeville, Playing with Fire, Blue Kitty Music
  4. Ryan Perry, High Risk, Low Reward, Ruf
  5. Robert Cray Band, That’s What I Heard, Nozzle / Thirty Tigers
  6. Rory Block, Prove It on Me, Stony Plain
  7. Whitney Shay, Stand Up!, Ruf
  8. Sass Jordan, Rebel Moon Blues, Stony Plain
  9. The Proven Ones, You Ain’t Done, Gulf Coast
  10. Phantom Blues Band, Still Cookin’, VizzTone
  11. Reverend Shawn Amos & The Brotherhood, Blue Sky, Put Together Music
  12. Watermelon Slim, Traveling Man, Northern Blues
  13. Andrew Alli, Hard Workin’ Man, EllerSoul
  14. Crystal Shawanda, Church House Blues, True North
  15. Casey Hensley, Good as Gone, VizzTone
  16. Jimmy Johnson, Every Day of Your Life, Delmark
  17. John “Blues” Boyd, “What My Eyes Have Seen…”, Gulf Coast
  18. Reverend Freakchild, The Bodhisattva Blues, Treated & Released
  19. Ben Rice & RB Stone, Out of the Box, Middle Mountain Music
  20. Tyler Morris, Living in the Shadows, VizzTone
  21. Blind Lemon Pledge, Goin’ Home, Ofeh
  22. Jim Gustin & Truth Jones, Lessons Learned, Self
  23. Tinsley Ellis, Ice Cream in Hell, Alligator
  24. Albert Castiglia, Wild and Free, Gulf Coast
  25. Albert Cummings, Believe, Provogue