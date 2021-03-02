Living Blues Radio Chart’s Top 50 Blues Albums 2020
- Roomful of Blues, In a Roomful of Blues, Alligator
- John Primer & Bob Corritore, The Gypsy Woman Told Me, VizzTone
- Tinsley Ellis, Ice Cream in Hell, Alligator
- Jimmy Johnson, Every Day of Your Life, Delmark
- Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite, 100 Years of Blues, Alligator
- Phantom Blues Band, Still Cookin’, VizzTone
- Robert Cray Band, That’s What I Heard, Nozzle / Thirty Tigers
- Shemekia Copeland, Uncivil War, Alligator
- John Németh, Stronger Than Strong, Nola Blue
- Rory Block, Prove It on Me, Stony Plain
- Whitney Shay, Stand Up!, Ruf
- Frank Bey, All My Dues Are Paid, Nola Blue
- Johnny Burgin, No Border Blues, Delmark
- Bobby Rush, Rawer Than Raw, Deep Rush
- Betty Fox Band, Peace in Pieces, Intercept Music
- Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, Rise Up, Stony Plain
- Johnny Iguana, Johnny Iguana’s Chicago Spectacular!, Delmark
- Sugar Ray & the Bluetones feat. Little Charlie Baty, Too Far from the Bar, Severn
- Linsey Alexander, Live at Rosa’s, Delmark
- Mark Hummel, Wayback Machine, Electro-Fi
- Ruthie Foster Big Band, Live at the Paramount, Blue Corn Music
- Sass Jordan, Rebel Moon Blues, Stony Plain
- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Go, Just Do It!, Stony Plain
- Liz Mandeville, Playing with Fire, Blue Kitty Music
- Jose Ramirez, Here I Come, Self
- Anthony Geraci with Dennis Brennan, Daydreams in Blue, Shining Stone
- Victor Wainwright and the Train, Memphis Loud, Ruf
- Ryan Perry, High Risk, Low Reward, Ruf
- The Lucky Losers, Godless Land, VizzTone
- The Nighthawks, Tryin’ to Get to You, EllerSoul
- Thorbjørn Risager & The Black Tornado, Come On In, Ruf
- Reverend Shawn Amos & The Brotherhood, Blue Sky, Put Together Music
- Andrew Alli, Hard Workin’ Man, EllerSoul
- Crystal Shawanda, Church House Blues, True North
- Too Slim and the Taildraggers, The Remedy, VizzTone
- Sonny Green, Found! One Soul Singer, Little Village Foundation
- Hurricane Ruth, Good Life, American Showplace
- Kim Wilson, Take Me Back! The Bigtone Sessions, M. C. Records
- Kat Riggins, Cry Out, Gulf Coast
- The Proven Ones, You Ain’t Done, Gulf Coast
- Albert Cummings, Believe, Provogue
- John “Blues” Boyd, What My Eyes Have Seen, Gulf Coast
- Casey Hensley, Good as Gone, VizzTone
- Nora Jean Wallace, BluesWoman, Severn
- Lisa Mills, The Triangle, Melody Place / BMG
- Alex Dixon’s Vintage Dixon, The Real McCoy, Dixon Landing Music
- Dion, Blues With Friends, Keeping the Blues Alive
- Dave Specter, Blues From the Inside Out, Delmark
- Sonny Landreth, Blacktop Run, Provogue
- JW-Jones, Sonic Departures, Solid Blues