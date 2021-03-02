Living Blues Radio Chart’s Top 50 Blues Albums 2020

  1. Roomful of Blues, In a Roomful of Blues, Alligator
  2. John Primer & Bob Corritore, The Gypsy Woman Told Me, VizzTone
  3. Tinsley Ellis, Ice Cream in Hell, Alligator
  4. Jimmy Johnson, Every Day of Your Life, Delmark
  5. Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite, 100 Years of Blues, Alligator
  6. Phantom Blues Band, Still Cookin’, VizzTone
  7. Robert Cray Band, That’s What I Heard, Nozzle / Thirty Tigers
  8. Shemekia Copeland, Uncivil War, Alligator
  9. John Németh, Stronger Than Strong, Nola Blue
  10. Rory Block, Prove It on Me, Stony Plain
  11. Whitney Shay, Stand Up!, Ruf
  12. Frank Bey, All My Dues Are Paid, Nola Blue
  13. Johnny Burgin, No Border Blues, Delmark
  14. Bobby Rush, Rawer Than Raw, Deep Rush
  15. Betty Fox Band, Peace in Pieces, Intercept Music
  16. Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, Rise Up, Stony Plain
  17. Johnny Iguana, Johnny Iguana’s Chicago Spectacular!, Delmark
  18. Sugar Ray & the Bluetones feat. Little Charlie Baty, Too Far from the Bar, Severn
  19. Linsey Alexander, Live at Rosa’s, Delmark
  20. Mark Hummel, Wayback Machine, Electro-Fi
  21. Ruthie Foster Big Band, Live at the Paramount, Blue Corn Music
  22. Sass Jordan, Rebel Moon Blues, Stony Plain
  23. Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Go, Just Do It!, Stony Plain
  24. Liz Mandeville, Playing with Fire, Blue Kitty Music
  25. Jose Ramirez, Here I Come, Self
  26. Anthony Geraci with Dennis Brennan, Daydreams in Blue, Shining Stone
  27. Victor Wainwright and the Train, Memphis Loud, Ruf
  28. Ryan Perry, High Risk, Low Reward, Ruf
  29. The Lucky Losers, Godless Land, VizzTone
  30. The Nighthawks, Tryin’ to Get to You, EllerSoul
  31. Thorbjørn Risager & The Black Tornado,  Come On In, Ruf
  32. Reverend Shawn Amos & The Brotherhood, Blue Sky, Put Together Music
  33. Andrew Alli, Hard Workin’ Man, EllerSoul
  34. Crystal Shawanda, Church House Blues, True North
  35. Too Slim and the Taildraggers, The Remedy, VizzTone
  36. Sonny Green, Found! One Soul Singer, Little Village Foundation
  37. Hurricane Ruth, Good Life, American Showplace
  38. Kim Wilson, Take Me Back! The Bigtone Sessions, M. C. Records
  39. Kat Riggins, Cry Out, Gulf Coast
  40. The Proven Ones, You Ain’t Done, Gulf Coast
  41. Albert Cummings, Believe, Provogue
  42. John “Blues” Boyd, What My Eyes Have Seen, Gulf Coast
  43. Casey Hensley, Good as Gone, VizzTone
  44. Nora Jean Wallace, BluesWoman, Severn
  45. Lisa Mills, The Triangle, Melody Place / BMG
  46. Alex Dixon’s Vintage Dixon, The Real McCoy, Dixon Landing Music
  47. Dion, Blues With Friends, Keeping the Blues Alive
  48. Dave Specter, Blues From the Inside Out, Delmark
  49. Sonny Landreth, Blacktop Run, Provogue
  50. JW-Jones, Sonic Departures, Solid Blues