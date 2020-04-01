Living Blues Radio Chart’s Top 50 Blues Albums 2019

  1. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Kingfish, Alligator
  2. Cash Box Kings, Hail to the Kings!, Alligator
  3. Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Killin’ It Live, Alligator
  4. John Mayall, Nobody Told Me, Forty Below
  5. Billy Branch & the Sons of Blues, Roots and Branches: The Songs of Little Walter, Alligator
  6. Benny Turner and Cash McCall, Going Back Home, NOLA Blue
  7. Sugaray Rayford, Somebody Save Me, Forty Below
  8. Bobby Rush, Sitting on Top of the Blues, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers
  9. Delbert McClinton and The Self-Made Men + Dana, Tall, Dark & Handsome, Hot Shot
  10. The Nick Moss Band, Lucky Guy!, Alligator
  11. Watermelon Slim, Church of the Blues, NorthernBlues
  12. Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, Contemporary, Alligator
  13. Bloodest Saxophone, Texas Queens 5, Dialtone/VizzTone
  14. Coco Montoya, Coming in Hot, Alligator
  15. The B.B. King Blues Band, The Soul of the King, Ruf
  16. Toronzo Cannon and The Chicago Way, The Preacher, The Politician or The Pimp, Alligator
  17. Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters, Beyond the Blue Door, Stony Plain
  18. Reese Wynans and Friends, Sweet Release, J&R Adventures
  19. Bob Corritore & Friends, Do the Hip-Shake Baby!, SWMAF/VizzTone
  20. Mighty Mike Schermer, Bad Tattoo, Finedog/VizzTone
  21. Keb’ Mo’, Oklahoma, Concord
  22. Jimmie Vaughan, Baby, Please Come Home, Last Music Co.
  23. Mary Lane, Travelin’ Woman, Women of the Blues
  24. Brandon Santini, The Longshot, American Showplace
  25. Chris O’Leary, 7 Minutes Late, American Showplace
  26. Altered Five Blues Band, Ten Thousand Watts, Blind Pig
  27. Walter Trout, Survivor Blues, Provogue
  28. Big Joe and the Dynaflows, Rockhouse Party, Severn
  29. Tedeschi Trucks Band, Signs, Fantasy
  30. Harpdog Brown, For Love & Money, Dog House
  31. Junior Watson, Nothin’ to It But to Do It, Little Village
  32. Terry Hanck, I Still Get Excited, Greaseland/VizzTone
  33. Nick Schnebelen, Crazy All by Myself, VizzTone
  34. Annika Chambers, Kiss My Sass, VizzTone
  35. Albert Castiglia, Masterpiece, Gulf Coast
  36. Tad Robinson, Real Street, Severn
  37. Tony Holiday, Porch Sessions, VizzTone
  38. Various Artists, Cadillac Baby’s Bea & Baby Records: The Definitive Collection, Earwig
  39. Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers, No Good Deed, Pretty Good for a Girl
  40. Willie Buck, Willie Buck Way, Delmark
  41. Texas Horns, Get Here Quick, Severn
  42. The Duke Robillard Band, Ear Worms, Stony Plain
  43. John Primer, The Soul of a Blues Man, Blues House
  44. Big Daddy Wilson, Deep in My Soul, Ruf
  45. Johnny Burgin, Live, Delmark
  46. Grady Champion, Steppin’ In: A Tribute to Z.Z. Hill, Malaco
  47. Rockin’ Johnny & Quique Gómez, Dos Hombres Wanted, VizzTone
  48. Nancy Wright, Alive & Blue, VizzTone
  49. Joanne Shaw Taylor, Reckless Heart, Silvertone/Sony UK
  50. Zac Harmon, Mississippi BarBQ, Catfood