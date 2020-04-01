Living Blues Radio Chart’s Top 50 Blues Albums 2019
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Kingfish, Alligator
- Cash Box Kings, Hail to the Kings!, Alligator
- Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Killin’ It Live, Alligator
- John Mayall, Nobody Told Me, Forty Below
- Billy Branch & the Sons of Blues, Roots and Branches: The Songs of Little Walter, Alligator
- Benny Turner and Cash McCall, Going Back Home, NOLA Blue
- Sugaray Rayford, Somebody Save Me, Forty Below
- Bobby Rush, Sitting on Top of the Blues, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers
- Delbert McClinton and The Self-Made Men + Dana, Tall, Dark & Handsome, Hot Shot
- The Nick Moss Band, Lucky Guy!, Alligator
- Watermelon Slim, Church of the Blues, NorthernBlues
- Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, Contemporary, Alligator
- Bloodest Saxophone, Texas Queens 5, Dialtone/VizzTone
- Coco Montoya, Coming in Hot, Alligator
- The B.B. King Blues Band, The Soul of the King, Ruf
- Toronzo Cannon and The Chicago Way, The Preacher, The Politician or The Pimp, Alligator
- Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters, Beyond the Blue Door, Stony Plain
- Reese Wynans and Friends, Sweet Release, J&R Adventures
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Do the Hip-Shake Baby!, SWMAF/VizzTone
- Mighty Mike Schermer, Bad Tattoo, Finedog/VizzTone
- Keb’ Mo’, Oklahoma, Concord
- Jimmie Vaughan, Baby, Please Come Home, Last Music Co.
- Mary Lane, Travelin’ Woman, Women of the Blues
- Brandon Santini, The Longshot, American Showplace
- Chris O’Leary, 7 Minutes Late, American Showplace
- Altered Five Blues Band, Ten Thousand Watts, Blind Pig
- Walter Trout, Survivor Blues, Provogue
- Big Joe and the Dynaflows, Rockhouse Party, Severn
- Tedeschi Trucks Band, Signs, Fantasy
- Harpdog Brown, For Love & Money, Dog House
- Junior Watson, Nothin’ to It But to Do It, Little Village
- Terry Hanck, I Still Get Excited, Greaseland/VizzTone
- Nick Schnebelen, Crazy All by Myself, VizzTone
- Annika Chambers, Kiss My Sass, VizzTone
- Albert Castiglia, Masterpiece, Gulf Coast
- Tad Robinson, Real Street, Severn
- Tony Holiday, Porch Sessions, VizzTone
- Various Artists, Cadillac Baby’s Bea & Baby Records: The Definitive Collection, Earwig
- Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers, No Good Deed, Pretty Good for a Girl
- Willie Buck, Willie Buck Way, Delmark
- Texas Horns, Get Here Quick, Severn
- The Duke Robillard Band, Ear Worms, Stony Plain
- John Primer, The Soul of a Blues Man, Blues House
- Big Daddy Wilson, Deep in My Soul, Ruf
- Johnny Burgin, Live, Delmark
- Grady Champion, Steppin’ In: A Tribute to Z.Z. Hill, Malaco
- Rockin’ Johnny & Quique Gómez, Dos Hombres Wanted, VizzTone
- Nancy Wright, Alive & Blue, VizzTone
- Joanne Shaw Taylor, Reckless Heart, Silvertone/Sony UK
- Zac Harmon, Mississippi BarBQ, Catfood