LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART SEPTEMBER 2025
- Buddy Guy, Ain’t Done With the Blues, Silvertone / RCA
- Candice Ivory, New Southern Vintage, Nola Blue
- Kirk Fletcher, Keep On Pushing, VizzTone
- Tom Hambridge, Down the Hatch, Quarto Valley
- D. K. Harrell, Talkin’ Heavy, Alligator
- Devon Allman, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, & Sierra Green, The Blues Summit, Ruf
- Yates McKendree, Need to Know, Qualified
- Billy Branch & the Sons Of Blues, The Blues is My Biography, Rosa’s Lounge Records
- Mike Zito& Albert Castiglia, Blood Brothers: Help Yourself, Gulf Coast
- Maria Muldaur, One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey, Nola Blue
- Mud Morganfield, Deep Mud, Nola Blue
- Monster Mike Welch, Keep Living Til I Die, Aquarian Way Entertainment
- Rory Block, Heavy on the Blues, M.C.
- Charlie Musselwhite, Look Out Highway, Forty Below
- Larry McCray, Heartbreak City, Keeping the Blues Alive
- Roomful of Blues, Steppin’ Out, Rounder
- Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, Room on the Porch, Concord
- Chambers DesLauriers, Our Time to Ride, Forty Below
- Garry Burnside, It’s My Time Now, Strolling Bones
- Johnnie Johnson, I’m Just Johnnie, Missouri Morning
- Mikey Junior, Tribute to Aleck “Rice” Miller – Sonny Boy Williamson, 8th Train
- Piper & the Hard Times, Good Company, Hard Times
- Kent Burnside, Hill Country Blood, Strolling Bones
- The Boneshakers, Live to Be This, Gulf Coast
- Mike Henderson, Last Nite at the Bluebird Live, Qualified