LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART SEPTEMBER 2025

  1. Buddy Guy, Ain’t Done With the Blues, Silvertone / RCA
  2. Candice Ivory, New Southern Vintage, Nola Blue
  3. Kirk Fletcher, Keep On Pushing, VizzTone
  4. Tom Hambridge, Down the Hatch, Quarto Valley
  5. D. K. Harrell, Talkin’ Heavy, Alligator
  6. Devon Allman, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, & Sierra Green, The Blues Summit, Ruf
  7. Yates McKendree, Need to Know, Qualified
  8. Billy Branch & the Sons Of Blues, The Blues is My Biography, Rosa’s Lounge Records
  9. Mike Zito& Albert Castiglia, Blood Brothers: Help Yourself, Gulf Coast
  10. Maria Muldaur, One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey, Nola Blue
  11. Mud Morganfield, Deep Mud, Nola Blue
  12. Monster Mike Welch, Keep Living Til I Die, Aquarian Way Entertainment
  13. Rory Block, Heavy on the Blues, M.C.
  14. Charlie Musselwhite, Look Out Highway, Forty Below
  15. Larry McCray, Heartbreak City, Keeping the Blues Alive
  16. Roomful of Blues, Steppin’ Out, Rounder
  17. Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, Room on the Porch, Concord
  18. Chambers DesLauriers, Our Time to Ride, Forty Below
  19. Garry Burnside, It’s My Time Now, Strolling Bones
  20. Johnnie Johnson, I’m Just Johnnie, Missouri Morning
  21. Mikey Junior, Tribute to Aleck “Rice” Miller – Sonny Boy Williamson, 8th Train
  22. Piper & the Hard Times, Good Company, Hard Times
  23. Kent Burnside, Hill Country Blood, Strolling Bones
  24. The Boneshakers, Live to Be This, Gulf Coast
  25. Mike Henderson, Last Nite at the Bluebird Live, Qualified