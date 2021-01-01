LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART SEPTEMBER 2024

  1. Shemekia Copeland, Blame It On Eve, Alligator
  2. Duke Robillard, Roll With Me, Stony Plain
  3. Chris Cain, Good Intentions Gone Bad, Alligator
  4. Mark Hummel, True Believer, Rockinitus
  5. Tab Benoit, I Hear Thunder, Whiskey Bayou
  6. Sonny Gullage, Go Be Free, Blind Pig
  7. Jontavious Willis, West Georgia Blues, Strolling Bones
  8. Zac Harmon, Floreada’s Boy, Catfood
  9. Chicago Blues Lifters, Blues Scouts, Big Eye
  10. Jovin Webb, Drifter, Blind Pig
  11. Colin James, Chasing the Sun, Stony Plain
  12. Albert Castiglia, Righteous Souls, Gulf Coast
  13. Guy Davis, The Legend of Sugarbelly, M. C. Records
  14. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Blues in My DNA, Alligator
  15. Eden Brent, Getaway Blues, Yellow Dog
  16. The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Struck Down, Stony Plain
  17. Vaneese Thomas, Stories in Blue, Overton Music
  18. Toronzo Cannon, Shut Up & Play!, Alligator
  19. Bloodest Saxophone feat. Crystal Thomas, Extreme Heat, Dialtone
  20. Jimmy Carpenter, Just Got Started, Gulf Coast
  21. Prakash Slim, 8,000 Miles to the Crossroads, Blue Point
  22. Rick Estrin and The Nightcats, The Hits Keep Coming, Alligator
  23. Johnny Burgin, Ramblin’ from Coast to Coast, Straight Shooter
  24. Memphis Royal Brothers, Memphis Royal Brothers, Mother West
  25. Kid Andersen / Lisa “Little Baby” Andersen, Spirits / Soul, Little Village Foundation