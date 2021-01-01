LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART SEPTEMBER 2024
- Shemekia Copeland, Blame It On Eve, Alligator
- Duke Robillard, Roll With Me, Stony Plain
- Chris Cain, Good Intentions Gone Bad, Alligator
- Mark Hummel, True Believer, Rockinitus
- Tab Benoit, I Hear Thunder, Whiskey Bayou
- Sonny Gullage, Go Be Free, Blind Pig
- Jontavious Willis, West Georgia Blues, Strolling Bones
- Zac Harmon, Floreada’s Boy, Catfood
- Chicago Blues Lifters, Blues Scouts, Big Eye
- Jovin Webb, Drifter, Blind Pig
- Colin James, Chasing the Sun, Stony Plain
- Albert Castiglia, Righteous Souls, Gulf Coast
- Guy Davis, The Legend of Sugarbelly, M. C. Records
- Ronnie Baker Brooks, Blues in My DNA, Alligator
- Eden Brent, Getaway Blues, Yellow Dog
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Struck Down, Stony Plain
- Vaneese Thomas, Stories in Blue, Overton Music
- Toronzo Cannon, Shut Up & Play!, Alligator
- Bloodest Saxophone feat. Crystal Thomas, Extreme Heat, Dialtone
- Jimmy Carpenter, Just Got Started, Gulf Coast
- Prakash Slim, 8,000 Miles to the Crossroads, Blue Point
- Rick Estrin and The Nightcats, The Hits Keep Coming, Alligator
- Johnny Burgin, Ramblin’ from Coast to Coast, Straight Shooter
- Memphis Royal Brothers, Memphis Royal Brothers, Mother West
- Kid Andersen / Lisa “Little Baby” Andersen, Spirits / Soul, Little Village Foundation