LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART SEPTEMBER 2021

  1. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 662, Alligator
  2. Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town, Alligator
  3. Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Pig
  4. Johnny Tucker featuring Kid Ramos and the Allstars, 75 and Alive, Blue Heart
  5. Tony Holiday, Porch Sessions, Vol. 2, Blue Heart
  6. Colin Linden, bLOW, Highway 20
  7. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Vol. 1, Blue Heart
  8. Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain
  9. Mark Hummel, Mark Hummel Presents East Bay Blues Vaults 1976-1988, Electro-Fi
  10. Wee Willie Walker & the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, Not in My Lifetime, Blue Dot
  11. 11.   Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers, Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers, VizzTone
  12. GA-20, GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor: Try It…You Might Like It!, Karma Chief / Colemine / Alligator
  13. Tito Jackson, Under Your Spell, Gulf Coast
  14. Gabe Stillman, Just Say the Word, VizzTone
  15. Eddie 9V, Little Black Flies, Ruf
  16. Tas Cru, Broke Down Busted Up, Subcat
  17. Elly Wininger, The Blues Never End, Earwig
  18. Various Artists, Alligator Records—50 Years of Genuine Houserockin’ Music, Alligator
  19. Hector Anchondo, Let Loose Those Chains, VizzTone
  20. Guy Davis, Be Ready When I Call You, M. C. Records
  21. Eric Bibb, Dear America, Provogue
  22. Rodd Bland and the Members Only Band, Live on Beale Street: A Tribute to Bobby “Blue” Bland, Nola Blue
  23. Avey Grouws Band, Tell Tale Heart, Navy House
  24. Chris Cain, Raisin’ Cain, Alligator
  25. Crystal Thomas, Now Dig This!, Dialtone