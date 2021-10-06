LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART SEPTEMBER 2021
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 662, Alligator
- Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town, Alligator
- Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Pig
- Johnny Tucker featuring Kid Ramos and the Allstars, 75 and Alive, Blue Heart
- Tony Holiday, Porch Sessions, Vol. 2, Blue Heart
- Colin Linden, bLOW, Highway 20
- Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Vol. 1, Blue Heart
- Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain
- Mark Hummel, Mark Hummel Presents East Bay Blues Vaults 1976-1988, Electro-Fi
- Wee Willie Walker & the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, Not in My Lifetime, Blue Dot
- 11. Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers, Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers, VizzTone
- GA-20, GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor: Try It…You Might Like It!, Karma Chief / Colemine / Alligator
- Tito Jackson, Under Your Spell, Gulf Coast
- Gabe Stillman, Just Say the Word, VizzTone
- Eddie 9V, Little Black Flies, Ruf
- Tas Cru, Broke Down Busted Up, Subcat
- Elly Wininger, The Blues Never End, Earwig
- Various Artists, Alligator Records—50 Years of Genuine Houserockin’ Music, Alligator
- Hector Anchondo, Let Loose Those Chains, VizzTone
- Guy Davis, Be Ready When I Call You, M. C. Records
- Eric Bibb, Dear America, Provogue
- Rodd Bland and the Members Only Band, Live on Beale Street: A Tribute to Bobby “Blue” Bland, Nola Blue
- Avey Grouws Band, Tell Tale Heart, Navy House
- Chris Cain, Raisin’ Cain, Alligator
- Crystal Thomas, Now Dig This!, Dialtone