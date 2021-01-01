LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART OCTOBER 2025
- Roomful of Blues, Steppin’ Out, Alligator
- Buddy Guy, Ain’t Done With the Blues, Silvertone / RCA
- Mud Morganfield, Deep Mud, Nola Blue
- Billy Branch & The Sons Of Blues, The Blues is My Biography, Rosa’s Lounge Records
- Tom Hambridge, Down the Hatch, Quarto Valley
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Early Blues Sessions, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Kirk Fletcher, Keep On Pushing, VizzTone
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Hard Road, Red Zero
- Candice Ivory, New Southern Vintage, Nola Blue
- Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia, Blood Brothers: Help Yourself, Gulf Coast
- Robbin Kapsalis, The Blues is in the House, Blues House Productions
- Johnnie Johnson, I’m Just Johnnie, Missouri Morning
- Devon Allman, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, & Sierra Green, The Blues Summit, Ruf
- The Lucky Losers, Arrival, MoMojo
- D. K. Harrell, Talkin’ Heavy, Alligator
- Rory Block, Heavy on the Blues, M.C.
- Dave Keyes, Two Trains, MoMojo
- Piper & the Hard Times, Good Company, Hard Times
- Monster Mike Welch, Keep Living Til I Die, Aquarian Way Entertainment
- Various Artists, Jacktown USA, MiJa
- Yates McKendree, Need to Know, Qualified
- Al Basile, Blues in Hand, Sweetspot
- Erin Harpe feat. Jim Countryman, Let the Mermaids Flirt with Me: A Tribute to Mississippi John Hurt, E-H Music / VizzTone
- Maria Muldaur, One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey, Nola Blue
- Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, Room on the Porch, Concord