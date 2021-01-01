LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART OCTOBER 2025

  1. Roomful of Blues, Steppin’ Out, Alligator
  2. Buddy Guy, Ain’t Done With the Blues, Silvertone / RCA
  3. Mud Morganfield, Deep Mud, Nola Blue
  4. Billy Branch & The Sons Of Blues, The Blues is My Biography, Rosa’s Lounge Records
  5. Tom Hambridge, Down the Hatch, Quarto Valley
  6. Bob Corritore & Friends, Early Blues Sessions, SWAMF / VizzTone
  7. Kirk Fletcher, Keep On Pushing, VizzTone
  8. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Hard Road, Red Zero
  9. Candice Ivory, New Southern Vintage, Nola Blue
  10. Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia, Blood Brothers: Help Yourself, Gulf Coast
  11. Robbin Kapsalis, The Blues is in the House, Blues House Productions
  12. Johnnie Johnson, I’m Just Johnnie, Missouri Morning
  13. Devon Allman, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, & Sierra Green, The Blues Summit, Ruf
  14. The Lucky Losers, Arrival, MoMojo
  15. D. K. Harrell, Talkin’ Heavy, Alligator
  16. Rory Block, Heavy on the Blues, M.C.
  17. Dave Keyes, Two Trains, MoMojo
  18. Piper & the Hard Times, Good Company, Hard Times
  19. Monster Mike Welch, Keep Living Til I Die, Aquarian Way Entertainment
  20. Various Artists, Jacktown USA, MiJa
  21. Yates McKendree, Need to Know, Qualified
  22. Al Basile, Blues in Hand, Sweetspot
  23. Erin Harpe feat. Jim Countryman, Let the Mermaids Flirt with Me: A Tribute to Mississippi John Hurt, E-H Music / VizzTone
  24. Maria Muldaur, One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey, Nola Blue
  25. Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, Room on the Porch, Concord