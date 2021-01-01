LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART OCTOBER 2024
- Shemekia Copeland, Blame It On Eve, Alligator
- Ronnie Baker Brooks, Blues in My DNA, Alligator
- Duke Robillard, Roll With Me, Stony Plain
- Mitch Woods, Happy Hour, MoMojo
- Jovin Webb, Drifter, Blind Pig
- Eric Bibb, In the Real World, Stony Plain
- Tab Benoit, I Hear Thunder, Whiskey Bayou
- Benny Turner, BT, Nola Blue
- Jontavious Willis, West Georgia Blues, Strolling Bones
- Frank Catalano & Lurrie Bell, Set Me Free, Tiger Turn
- Chris Cain, Good Intentions Gone Bad, Alligator
- Bruce Katz Band, Back in Boston Live, Dancing Rooster
- Mark Hummel, True Believer, Rockinitus
- Mikey Junior, Traveling North, 8th Train
- Sonny Gullage, Go Be Free, Blind Pig
- Vaneese Thomas, Stories in Blue, Overton Music
- Guy Davis, The Legend of Sugarbelly, M. C. Records
- Kat Riggins & Her Blues Revival, Revival, House of Berry Productions
- Zac Harmon, Floreada’s Boy, Catfood
- Chicago Blues Lifters, Blues Scouts, Big Eye
- Albert Castiglia, Righteous Souls, Gulf Coast
- Jimmy Carpenter, Just Got Started, Gulf Coast
- Tas Cru Band, Tas Cru Band LIVE, Subcat
- Vanessa Collier, Do It My Own Way, Phenix Fire
- Catfish Keith, Shake Me Up, Fish Tail