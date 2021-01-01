LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART OCTOBER 2024

  1. Shemekia Copeland, Blame It On Eve, Alligator
  2. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Blues in My DNA, Alligator
  3. Duke Robillard, Roll With Me, Stony Plain
  4. Mitch Woods, Happy Hour, MoMojo
  5. Jovin Webb, Drifter, Blind Pig
  6. Eric Bibb, In the Real World, Stony Plain
  7. Tab Benoit, I Hear Thunder, Whiskey Bayou
  8. Benny Turner, BT, Nola Blue
  9. Jontavious Willis, West Georgia Blues, Strolling Bones
  10. Frank Catalano & Lurrie Bell, Set Me Free, Tiger Turn
  11. Chris Cain, Good Intentions Gone Bad, Alligator
  12. Bruce Katz Band, Back in Boston Live, Dancing Rooster
  13. Mark Hummel, True Believer, Rockinitus
  14. Mikey Junior, Traveling North, 8th Train
  15. Sonny Gullage, Go Be Free, Blind Pig
  16. Vaneese Thomas, Stories in Blue, Overton Music
  17. Guy Davis, The Legend of Sugarbelly, M. C. Records
  18. Kat Riggins & Her Blues Revival, Revival, House of Berry Productions
  19. Zac Harmon, Floreada’s Boy, Catfood
  20. Chicago Blues Lifters, Blues Scouts, Big Eye
  21. Albert Castiglia, Righteous Souls, Gulf Coast
  22. Jimmy Carpenter, Just Got Started, Gulf Coast
  23. Tas Cru Band, Tas Cru Band LIVE, Subcat
  24. Vanessa Collier, Do It My Own Way, Phenix Fire
  25. Catfish Keith, Shake Me Up, Fish Tail