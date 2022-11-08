LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART OCTOBER 2022
- Buddy Guy, The Blues Don’t Lie, RCA / Silvertone
- John Primer, Hard Times, Blues House Productions
- John Németh, May Be the Last Time, Nola Blue
- Shemekia Copeland, Done Come Too Far, Alligator
- Rory Block, Ain’t Nobody Worried, Stony Plain
- Bob Corritore & Friends, You Shocked Me, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Mike Morgan and the Crawl, The Lights Went Out in Dallas, M. C. Records
- Ben Levin, Take Your Time, VizzTone
- Annika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers, Good Trouble, VizzTone
- Grant Dermody, Behind the Sun, Self
- Demetria Taylor, Doin’ What I’m Supposed to Do, Delmark
- Blue Moon Marquee, Scream, Holler & Howl, Self
- Crystal Shawanda, Midnight Blues, True North
- The Dig 3, This is…The Dig 3!!!, Self
- Dave Keyes, Rhythm Blues & Boogie, Blue Heart
- The Texas Horns, Everybody Let’s Roll, Blue Heart
- Jimmy Carpenter, The Louisiana Record, Gulf Coast
- Jeremiah Johnson, Hi-Fi Drive By, Ruf
- Lil’ Red & the Rooster, Keep On!, Blue Heart
- Silent Partners, Changing Times, Little Village Foundation
- Catfish Keith, Still I Long to Roam, Fish Tail
- Angela Strehli, Ace of Blues, New West
- Billy Price, 50+ Years of Soul, Get Hip
- GA-20, Crackdown, Karma Chief
- The Lucky Losers, Standin’ Pat, VizzTone