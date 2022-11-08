LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART OCTOBER 2022

  1. Buddy Guy, The Blues Don’t Lie, RCA / Silvertone
  2. John Primer, Hard Times, Blues House Productions
  3. John Németh, May Be the Last Time, Nola Blue
  4. Shemekia Copeland, Done Come Too Far, Alligator
  5. Rory Block, Ain’t Nobody Worried, Stony Plain
  6. Bob Corritore & Friends, You Shocked Me, SWAMF / VizzTone
  7. Mike Morgan and the Crawl, The Lights Went Out in Dallas, M. C. Records
  8. Ben Levin, Take Your Time, VizzTone
  9. Annika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers, Good Trouble, VizzTone
  10. Grant Dermody, Behind the Sun, Self
  11. Demetria Taylor, Doin’ What I’m Supposed to Do, Delmark
  12. Blue Moon Marquee, Scream, Holler & Howl, Self
  13. Crystal Shawanda, Midnight Blues, True North
  14. The Dig 3, This is…The Dig 3!!!, Self
  15. Dave Keyes, Rhythm Blues & Boogie, Blue Heart
  16. The Texas Horns, Everybody Let’s Roll, Blue Heart
  17. Jimmy Carpenter, The Louisiana Record, Gulf Coast
  18. Jeremiah Johnson, Hi-Fi Drive By, Ruf
  19. Lil’ Red & the Rooster, Keep On!, Blue Heart
  20. Silent Partners, Changing Times, Little Village Foundation
  21. Catfish Keith, Still I Long to Roam, Fish Tail
  22. Angela Strehli, Ace of Blues, New West
  23. Billy Price, 50+ Years of Soul, Get Hip
  24. GA-20, Crackdown, Karma Chief
  25. The Lucky Losers, Standin’ Pat, VizzTone