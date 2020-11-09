LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART OCTOBER 2020

  1. Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite, 100 Years of Blues, Alligator
  2. John Németh, Stronger Than Strong, Nola Blue
  3. Johnny Iguana, Johnny Iguana’s Chicago Spectacular!, Delmark
  4. Shemekia Copeland, Uncivil War, Alligator
  5. Bobby Rush, Rawer Than Raw, Deep Rush
  6. Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, Rise Up, Stony Plain
  7. Sonny Green, Found! One Soul Singer, Little Village Foundation
  8. Sugar Ray & the Bluetones featuring Little Charlie Baty, Too Far from the Bar, Severn
  9. Nora Jean Wallace, Blueswoman, Severn
  10. Kim Wilson, Take Me Back! The Bigtone Sessions, M. C. Records
  11. New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers, Vol. 1, Stony Plain
  12. Johnny Nicholas, Mistaken Identity, Valcour
  13. Vanessa Collier, Heart on the Line, Phenix Fire
  14. Alastair Greene, The New World Blues, Whiskey Bayou Records
  15. Ben Levin, Carryout or Delivery, VizzTone
  16. Kevin Burt, Stone Crazy, Gulf Coast
  17. Bette Smith, The Good, The Bad and the Bette, Ruf
  18. Jeremiah Johnson, Unemployed Highly Annoyed, Ruf
  19. Lloyd Jones, Tennessee Run, VizzTone
  20. Henry Gray & Bob Corritore, Henry Gray & Bob Corritore Sessions, Vol.2: Cold Chills, Southwest Musical Arts Foundation/VizzTone
  21. Erin Harpe, Meet Me in the Middle, VizzTone
  22. Eric Johansen, Below Sea Level, Nola Blue
  23. Peter Parcek, Mississippi Suitcase, Lightnin’
  24. Lisa Mann, Old Girl, JayRay
  25. Kat Riggins, Cry Out, Gulf Coast