LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART OCTOBER 2020
- Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite, 100 Years of Blues, Alligator
- John Németh, Stronger Than Strong, Nola Blue
- Johnny Iguana, Johnny Iguana’s Chicago Spectacular!, Delmark
- Shemekia Copeland, Uncivil War, Alligator
- Bobby Rush, Rawer Than Raw, Deep Rush
- Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters, Rise Up, Stony Plain
- Sonny Green, Found! One Soul Singer, Little Village Foundation
- Sugar Ray & the Bluetones featuring Little Charlie Baty, Too Far from the Bar, Severn
- Nora Jean Wallace, Blueswoman, Severn
- Kim Wilson, Take Me Back! The Bigtone Sessions, M. C. Records
- New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers, Vol. 1, Stony Plain
- Johnny Nicholas, Mistaken Identity, Valcour
- Vanessa Collier, Heart on the Line, Phenix Fire
- Alastair Greene, The New World Blues, Whiskey Bayou Records
- Ben Levin, Carryout or Delivery, VizzTone
- Kevin Burt, Stone Crazy, Gulf Coast
- Bette Smith, The Good, The Bad and the Bette, Ruf
- Jeremiah Johnson, Unemployed Highly Annoyed, Ruf
- Lloyd Jones, Tennessee Run, VizzTone
- Henry Gray & Bob Corritore, Henry Gray & Bob Corritore Sessions, Vol.2: Cold Chills, Southwest Musical Arts Foundation/VizzTone
- Erin Harpe, Meet Me in the Middle, VizzTone
- Eric Johansen, Below Sea Level, Nola Blue
- Peter Parcek, Mississippi Suitcase, Lightnin’
- Lisa Mann, Old Girl, JayRay
- Kat Riggins, Cry Out, Gulf Coast