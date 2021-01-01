LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART NOVEMBER 2025
- Roomful of Blues, Steppin’ Out, Alligator
- Buddy Guy, Ain’t Done with the Blues, Silvertone / RCA
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Hard Road, Red Zero
- Billy Branch & the Sons of Blues, The Blues Is My Biography, Rosa’s Lounge Records
- Mud Morganfield, Deep Mud, Nola Blue
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Early Blues Sessions, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Robbin Kapsalis, The Blues Is in the House, Blues House Productions
- Candice Ivory, New Southern Vintage, Nola Blue
- The Lucky Losers, Arrival, MoMojo
- Various Artists, Jacktown USA, MiJa
- Erin Harpe feat. Jim Countryman, Let the Mermaids Flirt with Me: A Tribute to Mississippi John Hurt, E-H Music / VizzTone
- Sean McDonald, Have Mercy!, Little Village Foundation
- Tom Hambridge, Down the Hatch, Quarto Valley
- Kim Wilson, Slow Burn, M. C. Records
- Pierre Lacocque’s Mississippi Heat, Don’t Look Back, Delmark
- Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia, Blood Brothers: Help Yourself, Gulf Coast
- Dave Keyes, Two Trains, MoMojo
- Johnnie Johnson, I’m Just Johnnie, Missouri Morning
- D. K. Harrell, Talkin’ Heavy, Alligator
- Mike Bourne Band, Kansas City O’Clock, Overton Music
- Rory Block, Heavy on the Blues, M.C.
- Kirk Fletcher, Keep on Pushing, VizzTone
- Devon Allman, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, & Sierra Green, The Blues Summit, Ruf
- Kyle Rowland, Not Holding Back!, Little Village Foundation
- Al Basile, Blues in Hand, Sweetspot