LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART NOVEMBER 2025

  1. Roomful of Blues, Steppin’ Out, Alligator
  2. Buddy Guy, Ain’t Done with the Blues, Silvertone / RCA
  3. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Hard Road, Red Zero
  4. Billy Branch & the Sons of Blues, The Blues Is My Biography, Rosa’s Lounge Records
  5. Mud Morganfield, Deep Mud, Nola Blue
  6. Bob Corritore & Friends, Early Blues Sessions, SWAMF / VizzTone
  7. Robbin Kapsalis, The Blues Is in the House, Blues House Productions
  8. Candice Ivory, New Southern Vintage, Nola Blue
  9. The Lucky Losers, Arrival, MoMojo
  10. Various Artists, Jacktown USA, MiJa
  11. Erin Harpe feat. Jim Countryman, Let the Mermaids Flirt with Me: A Tribute to Mississippi John Hurt, E-H Music / VizzTone
  12. Sean McDonald, Have Mercy!, Little Village Foundation
  13. Tom Hambridge, Down the Hatch, Quarto Valley
  14. Kim Wilson, Slow Burn, M. C. Records
  15. Pierre Lacocque’s Mississippi Heat, Don’t Look Back, Delmark
  16. Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia, Blood Brothers: Help Yourself, Gulf Coast
  17. Dave Keyes, Two Trains, MoMojo
  18. Johnnie Johnson, I’m Just Johnnie, Missouri Morning
  19. D. K. Harrell, Talkin’ Heavy, Alligator
  20. Mike Bourne Band, Kansas City O’Clock, Overton Music
  21. Rory Block, Heavy on the Blues, M.C.
  22. Kirk Fletcher, Keep on Pushing, VizzTone
  23. Devon Allman, Jimmy Hall, Larry McCray, & Sierra Green, The Blues Summit, Ruf
  24. Kyle Rowland, Not Holding Back!, Little Village Foundation
  25. Al Basile, Blues in Hand, Sweetspot