LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART NOVEMBER 2022

  1. Buddy Guy, The Blues Don’t Lie, RCA / Silvertone
  2. Angela Strehli, Ace of Blues, New West
  3. Mud Morganfield, Portrait, Delmark
  4. John Primer, Hard Times, Blues House Productions
  5. John Németh, May Be the Last Time, Nola Blue
  6. Annika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers, Good Trouble, VizzTone
  7. Ben Levin, Take Your Time, VizzTone
  8. Vanessa Collier, Live at Power Station, Phenix Fire
  9. Ruthie Foster, Healing Time, Blue Corn Music
  10. Rory Block, Ain’t Nobody Worried, Stony Plain
  11. Shemekia Copeland, Done Come Too Far, Alligator
  12. Martin Lang and Rusty Zinn, Mr. Blues, Mr. Blues, Random Chance
  13. Yates McKendree, Buchanan Lane, Qualified
  14. The Lucky Losers, Standin’ Pat, VizzTone
  15. Grant Dermody, Behind the Sun, Self
  16. Bob Corritore & Friends, You Shocked Me, SWAMF / VizzTone
  17. Crystal Shawanda, Midnight Blues, True North
  18. Dave Keyes, Rhythm Blues & Boogie, Blue Heart
  19. Mike Morgan and the Crawl, The Lights Went Out in Dallas, M. C. Records
  20. Jeremiah Johnson, Hi-Fi Drive By, Ruf
  21. Demetria Taylor, Doin’ What I’m Supposed to Do, Delmark
  22. The Dig 3, The Dig 3, Self
  23. Will Jacobs, Goldfish Blues, Ruf
  24. Catfish Keith, Still I Long to Roam, Fish Tail
  25. Malaya Blue, Blue Credentials, Blue Heart

 