LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART NOVEMBER 2022

- Buddy Guy, The Blues Don’t Lie, RCA / Silvertone
- Angela Strehli, Ace of Blues, New West
- Mud Morganfield, Portrait, Delmark
- John Primer, Hard Times, Blues House Productions
- John Németh, May Be the Last Time, Nola Blue
- Annika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers, Good Trouble, VizzTone
- Ben Levin, Take Your Time, VizzTone
- Vanessa Collier, Live at Power Station, Phenix Fire
- Ruthie Foster, Healing Time, Blue Corn Music
- Rory Block, Ain’t Nobody Worried, Stony Plain
- Shemekia Copeland, Done Come Too Far, Alligator
- Martin Lang and Rusty Zinn, Mr. Blues, Mr. Blues, Random Chance
- Yates McKendree, Buchanan Lane, Qualified
- The Lucky Losers, Standin’ Pat, VizzTone
- Grant Dermody, Behind the Sun, Self
- Bob Corritore & Friends, You Shocked Me, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Crystal Shawanda, Midnight Blues, True North
- Dave Keyes, Rhythm Blues & Boogie, Blue Heart
- Mike Morgan and the Crawl, The Lights Went Out in Dallas, M. C. Records
- Jeremiah Johnson, Hi-Fi Drive By, Ruf
- Demetria Taylor, Doin’ What I’m Supposed to Do, Delmark
- The Dig 3, The Dig 3, Self
- Will Jacobs, Goldfish Blues, Ruf
- Catfish Keith, Still I Long to Roam, Fish Tail
- Malaya Blue, Blue Credentials, Blue Heart