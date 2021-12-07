LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART NOVEMBER 2021

  1. Carolyn Wonderland, Tempting Fate, Alligator
  2. Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town, Alligator
  3. Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain
  4. Colin James, Open Road, Stony Plain
  5. Jason Ricci and Joe Krown, City Country City, Gulf Coast
  6. Ben Levin, Still Here, VizzTone
  7. Zac Harmon, Long as I Got My Guitar, Catfood
  8. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 662, Alligator
  9. Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Pig
  10. Chickenbone Slim, Serve It to Me Hot, VizzTone
  11. Corey Harris, The Insurrection Blues, M. C. Records
  12. Hanna PK, Blues All Over My Shoes, VizzTone
  13. Memphissippi Sounds, Welcome to the Land, Little Village Foundation
  14. Mark Hummel, Mark Hummel Presents East Bay Blues Vaults 1976-1988, Electro-Fi
  15. Dave Specter, Six String Soul: 30 Years on Delmark, Delmark
  16. Thorbjørn Risager & the Black Tornado, Best of Thorbjørn Risager & the Black Tornado, Ruf
  17. Eric Bibb, Dear America, Provogue
  18. GA-20, GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor: Try It…You Might Like It!, Karma Chief
  19. Robbin Kapsalis & Vintage #18, Soul Shaker, Bird Song
  20. Colin Linden, bLOW, Highway 20
  21. Catfish Keith, Land of the Sky, Fish Tail
  22. Dionne Bennett, Sugar Hip Ya Ya, Hunnia
  23. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Vol. 1, Blue Heart
  24. Buffalo Nichols, Buffalo Nichols, Fat Possum
  25. Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson, Once in a Blue Moon, Crossroads Blues Media