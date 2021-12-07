LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART NOVEMBER 2021
- Carolyn Wonderland, Tempting Fate, Alligator
- Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town, Alligator
- Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain
- Colin James, Open Road, Stony Plain
- Jason Ricci and Joe Krown, City Country City, Gulf Coast
- Ben Levin, Still Here, VizzTone
- Zac Harmon, Long as I Got My Guitar, Catfood
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 662, Alligator
- Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Pig
- Chickenbone Slim, Serve It to Me Hot, VizzTone
- Corey Harris, The Insurrection Blues, M. C. Records
- Hanna PK, Blues All Over My Shoes, VizzTone
- Memphissippi Sounds, Welcome to the Land, Little Village Foundation
- Mark Hummel, Mark Hummel Presents East Bay Blues Vaults 1976-1988, Electro-Fi
- Dave Specter, Six String Soul: 30 Years on Delmark, Delmark
- Thorbjørn Risager & the Black Tornado, Best of Thorbjørn Risager & the Black Tornado, Ruf
- Eric Bibb, Dear America, Provogue
- GA-20, GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor: Try It…You Might Like It!, Karma Chief
- Robbin Kapsalis & Vintage #18, Soul Shaker, Bird Song
- Colin Linden, bLOW, Highway 20
- Catfish Keith, Land of the Sky, Fish Tail
- Dionne Bennett, Sugar Hip Ya Ya, Hunnia
- Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Vol. 1, Blue Heart
- Buffalo Nichols, Buffalo Nichols, Fat Possum
- Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson, Once in a Blue Moon, Crossroads Blues Media