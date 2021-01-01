LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART MAY 2026
- Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, Slideways, Alligator
- Selwyn Birchwood, Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues, Alligator
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Ernestine Blues, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Curtis Salgado, Legacy Rewind: Live in ’25, Nola Blue
- Mike Zito, Outside or the Eastside, Gulf Coast
- Mike Finnigan, Mike Finnigan, Forty Below
- Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band, Time, Resonatin’ Records / Thirty Tigers
- Amani Burnham, Roots & Wings, Blind Pig
- Seth James, Motormouth, Qualified
- Altered Five Blues Band, Hammer & Chisel, Blind Pig
- Duke Robillard and His All Star Band, Blast Off!, Nola Blue
- Laura Chavez, My Voice, Ruf
- Billy Price, Random Madness, Get Hip
- Corey Harris, Alvin Youngblood Hart, & Guy Davis, Fight On! True Blues Vol. 2, Yellow Dog
- Stacy Mitchhart, No Rhyme or Reason, Dr. SAM
- Zac Harmon & the Drive, Live, Self
- Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival, Electric Eden, J&R Collective
- Rick Vito, Slidemaster, MoMojo
- Omar Coleman & Igor Prado, Old, New, Funky & Blue, Nola Blue
- Joe Krown Trio + 1, Qualified (feat. Papa Mali), Sledgehammer Blues
- Carmen Ratti Band feat. Jill Dineen, Come to Me, MoMojo
- CD Woodbury Trio, Bulldog, Self
- Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Bad at Being Good, MoMojo
- Gabe Stillman, What Happens Next?, Gulf Coast
- Sean McDonald, Have Mercy!, Little Village Foundation