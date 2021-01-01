LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART MAY 2026

  1. Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, Slideways, Alligator
  2. Selwyn Birchwood, Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues, Alligator
  3. Bob Corritore & Friends, Ernestine Blues, SWAMF / VizzTone
  4. Curtis Salgado, Legacy Rewind: Live in ’25, Nola Blue
  5. Mike Zito, Outside or the Eastside, Gulf Coast
  6. Mike Finnigan, Mike Finnigan, Forty Below
  7. Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band, Time, Resonatin’ Records / Thirty Tigers
  8. Amani Burnham, Roots & Wings, Blind Pig
  9. Seth James, Motormouth, Qualified
  10. Altered Five Blues Band, Hammer & Chisel, Blind Pig
  11. Duke Robillard and His All Star Band, Blast Off!, Nola Blue
  12. Laura Chavez, My Voice, Ruf
  13. Billy Price, Random Madness, Get Hip
  14. Corey Harris, Alvin Youngblood Hart, & Guy Davis, Fight On! True Blues Vol. 2, Yellow Dog
  15. Stacy Mitchhart, No Rhyme or Reason, Dr. SAM
  16. Zac Harmon & the Drive, Live, Self
  17. Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival, Electric Eden, J&R Collective
  18. Rick Vito, Slidemaster, MoMojo
  19. Omar Coleman & Igor Prado, Old, New, Funky & Blue, Nola Blue
  20. Joe Krown Trio + 1, Qualified (feat. Papa Mali), Sledgehammer Blues
  21. Carmen Ratti Band feat. Jill Dineen, Come to Me, MoMojo
  22. CD Woodbury Trio, Bulldog, Self
  23. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Bad at Being Good, MoMojo
  24. Gabe Stillman, What Happens Next?, Gulf Coast
  25. Sean McDonald, Have Mercy!, Little Village Foundation