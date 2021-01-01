LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART MAY 2025

  1. Carolyn Wonderland, Truth Is, Alligator
  2. Charlie Musselwhite, Look Out Highway, Forty Below
  3. Bobby Rush and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Young Fashioned Ways, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers
  4. John Primer, Grown in Mississippi, Blues House Productions
  5. Southern Avenue, Family, Alligator
  6. Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Closer to the Bone, Alligator
  7. Brandon Santini, Which Way Do We Go?, MoMojo
  8. Andrew Duncanson, California Trap (feat. Michael Peloquin), Run It Back
  9. Janiva Magness, Back for Me, Blue Elan
  10. Popa Chubby & Friends, I Love Freddie King, Gulf Coast
  11. Ally Venable, Money & Power, Ruf
  12. Tad Robinson, Soul in Blue, Delmark
  13. Tony Holiday, Keep Your Head Up, Forty Below
  14. Johnny Rawls, Make Them Dance, Catfood
  15. Johnny Iguana, At Delmark, Delmark
  16. Terry Hanck, Grease to Gravy, Little Village Foundation
  17. Bob Corritore & Friends, Doin’ the Shout!, SWAMF / VizzTone
  18. Kid Ramos, Strange Things Happening, Nola Blue
  19. Allison August, August Moon, MoMojo
  20. Jimmy Vivino, Gonna Be 2 of Those Days, Gulf Coast
  21. Will Wilde, Blues is Still Alive, VizzTone
  22. Sean Chambers, Live from Daryl’s House Club (Live) [feat. the Savoy Brown Rhythm Section], Quarto Valley
  23. Aki Kumar, God Bless the USA, Little Village Foundation
  24. Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, The Bywater Sessions, Well Kept Secret
  25. Alison Joy Williams, How You Look at Things, Self