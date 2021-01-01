LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART MAY 2025
- Carolyn Wonderland, Truth Is, Alligator
- Charlie Musselwhite, Look Out Highway, Forty Below
- Bobby Rush and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Young Fashioned Ways, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers
- John Primer, Grown in Mississippi, Blues House Productions
- Southern Avenue, Family, Alligator
- Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Closer to the Bone, Alligator
- Brandon Santini, Which Way Do We Go?, MoMojo
- Andrew Duncanson, California Trap (feat. Michael Peloquin), Run It Back
- Janiva Magness, Back for Me, Blue Elan
- Popa Chubby & Friends, I Love Freddie King, Gulf Coast
- Ally Venable, Money & Power, Ruf
- Tad Robinson, Soul in Blue, Delmark
- Tony Holiday, Keep Your Head Up, Forty Below
- Johnny Rawls, Make Them Dance, Catfood
- Johnny Iguana, At Delmark, Delmark
- Terry Hanck, Grease to Gravy, Little Village Foundation
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Doin’ the Shout!, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Kid Ramos, Strange Things Happening, Nola Blue
- Allison August, August Moon, MoMojo
- Jimmy Vivino, Gonna Be 2 of Those Days, Gulf Coast
- Will Wilde, Blues is Still Alive, VizzTone
- Sean Chambers, Live from Daryl’s House Club (Live) [feat. the Savoy Brown Rhythm Section], Quarto Valley
- Aki Kumar, God Bless the USA, Little Village Foundation
- Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, The Bywater Sessions, Well Kept Secret
- Alison Joy Williams, How You Look at Things, Self