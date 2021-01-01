LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART MAY 2024

  1. Rick Estrin and the Nightcats, The Hits Keep Coming, Alligator
  2. Johnny Burgin, Ramblin’ from Coast to Coast, Straight Shooter
  3. Sue Foley, One Guitar Woman, Stony Plain
  4. Sugaray Rayford, Human Decency, Forty Below
  5. Eric Bibb, Live at the Scala Theatre, Stony Plain
  6. John Primer & Bob Corritore, Crawlin’ Kingsnake, SWAMF / VizzTone
  7. Anthony Geraci, Tears in My Eyes, Blue Heart
  8. Curtis Salgado, Fine By Me, Little Village Foundation
  9. Deb Ryder, Live and Havin’ Fun, VizzTone
  10. Kid Andersen / Lisa “Little Baby” Andersen, Spirits / Soul, Little Village Foundation
  11. Eddie Cotton, The Mirror, Malaco
  12. Cedric Burnside, Hill Country Love, Provogue
  13. Big Harp George, Cooking with Gas, Blues Mountain
  14. Billy Price, Person of Interest, Little Village Foundation
  15. JP Soars, Brick by Brick, Little Village Foundation
  16. Canned Heat, Finyl Vinyl, Ruf
  17. Little Feat, Sam’s Place, Hot Tomato
  18. Tinsley Ellis, Naked Truth, Alligator
  19. Chris O’Leary, The Hard Line, Alligator
  20. Toronzo Cannon, Shut Up & Play!, Alligator
  21. Danielle Nicole, The Love You Bleed, Forty Below
  22. Rick Vito, Cadillac Man, Blue Heart
  23. Chris “BadNews” Barnes, BadNews Travels Fast, Gulf Coast
  24. Nick Gravenites, Rogue Blues, M.C. Records
  25. Jack Hadley, The St. Louis Sessions Volume II, BlueHaight Music