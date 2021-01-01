LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART MAY 2024
- Rick Estrin and the Nightcats, The Hits Keep Coming, Alligator
- Johnny Burgin, Ramblin’ from Coast to Coast, Straight Shooter
- Sue Foley, One Guitar Woman, Stony Plain
- Sugaray Rayford, Human Decency, Forty Below
- Eric Bibb, Live at the Scala Theatre, Stony Plain
- John Primer & Bob Corritore, Crawlin’ Kingsnake, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Anthony Geraci, Tears in My Eyes, Blue Heart
- Curtis Salgado, Fine By Me, Little Village Foundation
- Deb Ryder, Live and Havin’ Fun, VizzTone
- Kid Andersen / Lisa “Little Baby” Andersen, Spirits / Soul, Little Village Foundation
- Eddie Cotton, The Mirror, Malaco
- Cedric Burnside, Hill Country Love, Provogue
- Big Harp George, Cooking with Gas, Blues Mountain
- Billy Price, Person of Interest, Little Village Foundation
- JP Soars, Brick by Brick, Little Village Foundation
- Canned Heat, Finyl Vinyl, Ruf
- Little Feat, Sam’s Place, Hot Tomato
- Tinsley Ellis, Naked Truth, Alligator
- Chris O’Leary, The Hard Line, Alligator
- Toronzo Cannon, Shut Up & Play!, Alligator
- Danielle Nicole, The Love You Bleed, Forty Below
- Rick Vito, Cadillac Man, Blue Heart
- Chris “BadNews” Barnes, BadNews Travels Fast, Gulf Coast
- Nick Gravenites, Rogue Blues, M.C. Records
- Jack Hadley, The St. Louis Sessions Volume II, BlueHaight Music