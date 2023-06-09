LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART MAY 2023

  1. Taj Mahal, Savoy, Stony Plain
  2. Cash Box Kings, Oscar’s Motel, Alligator
  3. Bob Corritore & Friends, Women in Blues Showcase, SWAMF / VizzTone
  4. Lil’ Jimmy Reed with Ben Levin, Back to Baton Rouge, Nola Blue
  5. Bob Corritore & Friends, High Rise Blues, SWAMF / VizzTone
  6. Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia, Blood Brothers, Gulf Coast
  7. Ally Venable, Real Gone, Ruf
  8. Tony Holiday, Motel Mississippi, Forty Below
  9. Joe Krown, Tribute, Sledgehammer Blues
  10. Eric Bibb, Ridin’, Stony Plain
  11. Bruce Katz Band, Connections, Dancing Rooster
  12. Ana Popović, Power, ArtisteXclusive
  13. Big Harp George, Cut My Spirit Loose, Blues Mountain
  14. Boo Boo Davis, Boo Boo Boogaloo, Blue Lotus
  15. Alabama Mike, Stuff I’ve Been Through, Little Village Foundation
  16. Gaye Adegbalola, Satisfied, VizzTone
  17. Michael Jerome Browne, Gettin’ Together, Borealis
  18. Stan Mosley, No Soul, No Blues, Dialtone
  19. Joe Louis Walker, Weight of the World, Forty Below
  20. JW-Jones, Everything Now, Solid Blues
  21. John Primer, Teardrops for Magic Slim, Blues House Productions
  22. Mikey Junior, Blues in the Barn, Vol. 1, 8th Train
  23. Deb Callahan, Backbone, Blue Pearl
  24. Lady J Huston, Groove Me Baby, Earwig / UniSun Productions
  25. Sister Lucille, Tell the World, Blue Heart