LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART MAY 2023
- Taj Mahal, Savoy, Stony Plain
- Cash Box Kings, Oscar’s Motel, Alligator
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Women in Blues Showcase, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Lil’ Jimmy Reed with Ben Levin, Back to Baton Rouge, Nola Blue
- Bob Corritore & Friends, High Rise Blues, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia, Blood Brothers, Gulf Coast
- Ally Venable, Real Gone, Ruf
- Tony Holiday, Motel Mississippi, Forty Below
- Joe Krown, Tribute, Sledgehammer Blues
- Eric Bibb, Ridin’, Stony Plain
- Bruce Katz Band, Connections, Dancing Rooster
- Ana Popović, Power, ArtisteXclusive
- Big Harp George, Cut My Spirit Loose, Blues Mountain
- Boo Boo Davis, Boo Boo Boogaloo, Blue Lotus
- Alabama Mike, Stuff I’ve Been Through, Little Village Foundation
- Gaye Adegbalola, Satisfied, VizzTone
- Michael Jerome Browne, Gettin’ Together, Borealis
- Stan Mosley, No Soul, No Blues, Dialtone
- Joe Louis Walker, Weight of the World, Forty Below
- JW-Jones, Everything Now, Solid Blues
- John Primer, Teardrops for Magic Slim, Blues House Productions
- Mikey Junior, Blues in the Barn, Vol. 1, 8th Train
- Deb Callahan, Backbone, Blue Pearl
- Lady J Huston, Groove Me Baby, Earwig / UniSun Productions
- Sister Lucille, Tell the World, Blue Heart