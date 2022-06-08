LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART MAY 2022

  1. Anthony Geraci, Blues Called My Name, Blue Heart
  2. Diunna Greenleaf, I Ain’t Playin’, Little Village Foundation
  3. Charlie Musselwhite, Mississippi Son, Alligator
  4. Duke Robillard Band, They Called It Rhythm & Blues, Stony Plain
  5. Delbert McClinton, Outdated Emotion, Hot Shot / Thirty Tigers
  6. Kenny Neal, Straight from the Heart, Ruf
  7. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, Mercy Me, Stony Plain
  8. Trudy Lynn, Golden Girl, Nola Blue
  9. Edgar Winter, Brother Johnny, Quarto Valley
  10. Mighty Mike Schermer, Just Gettin’ Good, Little Village Foundation
  11. Vaneese Thomas, Fight the Good Fight, Blue Heart
  12. Albert Castiglia, I Got Love, Gulf Coast
  13. Son House, Forever on My Mind, Easy Eye Sound
  14. Bob Stroger & the Headcutters, That’s My Name, Delmark
  15. Kilborn Alley, Takin’ Time, Self
  16. Pierre Lacocque’s Mississippi Heat, Madeleine, Van Der Linden
  17. Larry McCray, Blues Without You, Keeping the Blues Alive
  18. The Nighthawks, Established 1972, VizzTone
  19. Gina Sicilia, Unchange, VizzTone
  20. Dave Weld & the Imperial Flames, Nightwalk, Delmark
  21. Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Blues from Chicago to Paris, Stony Plain
  22. John Mayall, The Sun is Shining Down, Forty Below
  23. The Love Light Orchestra, Leave the Light On, Nola Blue
  24. Sugaray Rayford, In Too Deep, Forty Below
  25. Keb’ Mo’  Good to Be…, Rounder