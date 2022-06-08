LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART MAY 2022
- Anthony Geraci, Blues Called My Name, Blue Heart
- Diunna Greenleaf, I Ain’t Playin’, Little Village Foundation
- Charlie Musselwhite, Mississippi Son, Alligator
- Duke Robillard Band, They Called It Rhythm & Blues, Stony Plain
- Delbert McClinton, Outdated Emotion, Hot Shot / Thirty Tigers
- Kenny Neal, Straight from the Heart, Ruf
- Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, Mercy Me, Stony Plain
- Trudy Lynn, Golden Girl, Nola Blue
- Edgar Winter, Brother Johnny, Quarto Valley
- Mighty Mike Schermer, Just Gettin’ Good, Little Village Foundation
- Vaneese Thomas, Fight the Good Fight, Blue Heart
- Albert Castiglia, I Got Love, Gulf Coast
- Son House, Forever on My Mind, Easy Eye Sound
- Bob Stroger & the Headcutters, That’s My Name, Delmark
- Kilborn Alley, Takin’ Time, Self
- Pierre Lacocque’s Mississippi Heat, Madeleine, Van Der Linden
- Larry McCray, Blues Without You, Keeping the Blues Alive
- The Nighthawks, Established 1972, VizzTone
- Gina Sicilia, Unchange, VizzTone
- Dave Weld & the Imperial Flames, Nightwalk, Delmark
- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Blues from Chicago to Paris, Stony Plain
- John Mayall, The Sun is Shining Down, Forty Below
- The Love Light Orchestra, Leave the Light On, Nola Blue
- Sugaray Rayford, In Too Deep, Forty Below
- Keb’ Mo’ Good to Be…, Rounder