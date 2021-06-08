LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART MAY 2021

  1. Bob Corritore & Friends, Spider in My Stew, SWAMF / VizzTone
  2. Chris Cain, Raisin’ Cain, Alligator
  3. Clarence Spady, Surrender, Nola Blue
  4. Tia Carroll, You Gotta Have It, Little Village Foundation
  5. Curtis Salgado, Damage Control, Alligator
  6. Mr. Sipp, Sippnotized, Malaco
  7. Damon Fowler, Alafia Moon, Landslide
  8. Rob Stone, Elena Kato, and Hiroshi Eguchi, Trio in Tokyo, Blue Heart
  9. EG Kight, The Trio Sessions, Blue South
  10. Johnny Rawls, Best of Johnny Rawls, Vol. 1, Catfood
  11. Deb Ryder, Memphis Moonlight, VizzTone
  12. Crystal Thomas, Now Dig This!, Dialtone
  13. Donna Herula, Bang at the Door, Self
  14. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Dance Songs for Hard Times, Family Owned
  15. Gary Moore, How Blue Can You Get, Provogue
  16. New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers, Vol. 2, Stony Plain
  17. Selwyn Birchwood, Living in a Burning House, Alligator
  18. Reverend Shawn Amos, The Cause of It All, Put Together Music
  19. Veronica Lewis, You Ain’t Unlucky, Blue Heart
  20. Patti Parks, Whole Nother World, VizzTone
  21. Tomislav Goluban, Express Connection, Blue Heart
  22. Kat Danser, One Eye Open, Black Hen
  23. Dexter Allen, Keep Moving On, Endless Blues
  24. Steve Cropper, Fire It Up, Provogue
  25. Reverend Freakchild, Supramundane Blues, Treated and Released