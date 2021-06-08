LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART MAY 2021
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Spider in My Stew, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Chris Cain, Raisin’ Cain, Alligator
- Clarence Spady, Surrender, Nola Blue
- Tia Carroll, You Gotta Have It, Little Village Foundation
- Curtis Salgado, Damage Control, Alligator
- Mr. Sipp, Sippnotized, Malaco
- Damon Fowler, Alafia Moon, Landslide
- Rob Stone, Elena Kato, and Hiroshi Eguchi, Trio in Tokyo, Blue Heart
- EG Kight, The Trio Sessions, Blue South
- Johnny Rawls, Best of Johnny Rawls, Vol. 1, Catfood
- Deb Ryder, Memphis Moonlight, VizzTone
- Crystal Thomas, Now Dig This!, Dialtone
- Donna Herula, Bang at the Door, Self
- The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Dance Songs for Hard Times, Family Owned
- Gary Moore, How Blue Can You Get, Provogue
- New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers, Vol. 2, Stony Plain
- Selwyn Birchwood, Living in a Burning House, Alligator
- Reverend Shawn Amos, The Cause of It All, Put Together Music
- Veronica Lewis, You Ain’t Unlucky, Blue Heart
- Patti Parks, Whole Nother World, VizzTone
- Tomislav Goluban, Express Connection, Blue Heart
- Kat Danser, One Eye Open, Black Hen
- Dexter Allen, Keep Moving On, Endless Blues
- Steve Cropper, Fire It Up, Provogue
- Reverend Freakchild, Supramundane Blues, Treated and Released