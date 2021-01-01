LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART MARCH 2026
- Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, Slideways, Alligator
- Duke Robillard and His All Star Band, Blast Off!, Nola Blue
- Omar Coleman & Igor Prado, Old, New, Funky & Blue, Nola Blue
- Selwyn Birchwood, Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues, Alligator
- Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Bad at Being Good, MoMojo
- Tinsley Ellis, Labor of Love, Alligator
- Altered Five Blues Band, Hammer & Chisel, Blind Pig
- Laura Chavez, My Voice, Ruf
- Charlie Barath, Issaquena Getaway, My Dog is Blue
- Billy Thompson, This World, MoMojo
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Ernestine Blues, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Kim Wilson, Slow Burn, M. C. Records
- Crystal Shawanda, Sing Pretty Blues, New Sun Music
- Mike Finnigan, Mike Finnigan, Forty Below
- Sean McDonald, Have Mercy!, Little Village Foundation
- Charles Tiner, Good Soul, Self
- Joe Bonamassa, B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100, Keeping the Blues Alive
- Ed Alstrom, This Idea of Humanity…, Haywire Productions
- Stefan Hillesheim, Live at the Chicago Blues Festival, Stella Blue Music
- Pierre Lacocque’s Mississippi Heat, Don’t Look Back, Delmark
- Roomful of Blues, Steppin’ Out, Alligator
- Kyle Rowland, Not Holding Back!, Little Village Foundation
- Buddy Guy, Ain’t Done with the Blues, Silvertone / RCA
- Gabe Stillman, What Happens Next?, Gulf Coast
- James Hunter Six, Off the Fence, Easy Eye Sound