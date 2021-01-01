LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART MARCH 2026

  1. Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, Slideways, Alligator
  2. Duke Robillard and His All Star Band, Blast Off!, Nola Blue
  3. Omar Coleman & Igor Prado, Old, New, Funky & Blue, Nola Blue
  4. Selwyn Birchwood, Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues, Alligator
  5. Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Bad at Being Good, MoMojo
  6. Tinsley Ellis, Labor of Love, Alligator
  7. Altered Five Blues Band, Hammer & Chisel, Blind Pig
  8. Laura Chavez, My Voice, Ruf
  9. Charlie Barath, Issaquena Getaway, My Dog is Blue
  10. Billy Thompson, This World, MoMojo
  11. Bob Corritore & Friends, Ernestine Blues, SWAMF / VizzTone
  12. Kim Wilson, Slow Burn, M. C. Records
  13. Crystal Shawanda, Sing Pretty Blues, New Sun Music
  14. Mike Finnigan, Mike Finnigan, Forty Below
  15. Sean McDonald, Have Mercy!, Little Village Foundation
  16. Charles Tiner, Good Soul, Self
  17. Joe Bonamassa, B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100, Keeping the Blues Alive
  18. Ed Alstrom, This Idea of Humanity…, Haywire Productions
  19. Stefan Hillesheim, Live at the Chicago Blues Festival, Stella Blue Music
  20. Pierre Lacocque’s Mississippi Heat, Don’t Look Back, Delmark
  21. Roomful of Blues, Steppin’ Out, Alligator
  22. Kyle Rowland, Not Holding Back!, Little Village Foundation
  23. Buddy Guy, Ain’t Done with the Blues, Silvertone / RCA
  24. Gabe Stillman, What Happens Next?, Gulf Coast
  25. James Hunter Six, Off the Fence, Easy Eye Sound