LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART MARCH 2025

  1. Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, Closer to the Bone, Alligator
  2. Bob Corritore & Friends, Doin’ the Shout!, SWAMF / VizzTone
  3. Jimmy Vivino, Gonna Be 2 of Those Days, Gulf Coast
  4. Kid Ramos, Strange Things Happening, Nola Blue
  5. Frank Bey, Peace, Nola Blue
  6. Janiva Magness, Back for Me, Blue Élan
  7. Will Wilde, Blues is Still Alive, VizzTone
  8. Giles Robson & John Primer, Ten Chicago Blues Classics, GR / Blues House Productions
  9. HeavyDrunk & Watermelon Slim, Bluesland Theme Park, HeavyDrunk
  10. Big Al and the Heavyweights, Blues Power, VizzTone
  11. Steve Howell & the Mighty Men, Yeah Man, Out Of The Past
  12. Mark “Muleman” Massey, Been a Long, Long Time, MuleTone
  13. Tomislav Goluban with Crooked Eye Tommy, Nashville Road, Overton Music
  14. Popa Chubby & Friends, I Love Freddie King, Gulf Coast
  15. Daddy Mack Blues Band, Doctor’s Orders, Inside Sounds
  16. Mitch Ryder, With Love, Ruf
  17. Eddie 9V, Saratoga, Ruf
  18. Bob Lanza Blues Band, Breadman’s Blues, MoMojo
  19. Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra feat. Willy Jordan, What Are You Waiting For?, Blue Dot
  20. Matt “The Rattlesnake” Lesch, Blues Cut Like Glass, Blue Lotus
  21. Ed Alstrom, Flee Though None Pursue, Haywire Productions
  22. Ronnie Baker Brooks, Blues in My DNA, Alligator
  23. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Honeysuckle, Family Owned
  24. Shemekia Copeland, Blame It On Eve, Alligator
  25. Bobby Rush and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Young Fashioned Ways, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers