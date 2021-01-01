LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART MARCH 2025
- Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, Closer to the Bone, Alligator
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Doin’ the Shout!, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Jimmy Vivino, Gonna Be 2 of Those Days, Gulf Coast
- Kid Ramos, Strange Things Happening, Nola Blue
- Frank Bey, Peace, Nola Blue
- Janiva Magness, Back for Me, Blue Élan
- Will Wilde, Blues is Still Alive, VizzTone
- Giles Robson & John Primer, Ten Chicago Blues Classics, GR / Blues House Productions
- HeavyDrunk & Watermelon Slim, Bluesland Theme Park, HeavyDrunk
- Big Al and the Heavyweights, Blues Power, VizzTone
- Steve Howell & the Mighty Men, Yeah Man, Out Of The Past
- Mark “Muleman” Massey, Been a Long, Long Time, MuleTone
- Tomislav Goluban with Crooked Eye Tommy, Nashville Road, Overton Music
- Popa Chubby & Friends, I Love Freddie King, Gulf Coast
- Daddy Mack Blues Band, Doctor’s Orders, Inside Sounds
- Mitch Ryder, With Love, Ruf
- Eddie 9V, Saratoga, Ruf
- Bob Lanza Blues Band, Breadman’s Blues, MoMojo
- Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra feat. Willy Jordan, What Are You Waiting For?, Blue Dot
- Matt “The Rattlesnake” Lesch, Blues Cut Like Glass, Blue Lotus
- Ed Alstrom, Flee Though None Pursue, Haywire Productions
- Ronnie Baker Brooks, Blues in My DNA, Alligator
- The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Honeysuckle, Family Owned
- Shemekia Copeland, Blame It On Eve, Alligator
- Bobby Rush and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Young Fashioned Ways, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers