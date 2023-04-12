LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART MARCH 2023

  1. Cash Box Kings, Oscar’s Motel, Alligator
  2. Joe Louis Walker, Weight of the World, Forty Below
  3. Eric Bibb, Ridin’, Stony Plain
  4. Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia, Blood Brothers, Gulf Coast
  5. Stan Mosley, No Soul, No Blues, Dialtone
  6. Jimi “Primetime” Smith & Bob Corritore, The World in a Jug, SWMAF / VizzTone
  7. Eddie 9V, Capricorn, Ruf
  8. Alabama Mike, Stuff I’ve Been Through, Little Village Foundation
  9. Nick Schnebelen, What Key is Trouble In?, VizzTone
  10. Ally Venable, Real Gone, Ruf
  11. Big Harp George, Cut My Spirit Loose, Blues Mountain
  12. Taj Mahal, Savoy, Stony Plain
  13. John Primer, Teardrops for Magic Slim, Blues House Productions
  14. Damon Fowler, Live at the Palladium, Landslide
  15. Rhythm Krewe, Unfinished Business, Rhombus
  16. Tas Cru, Riffin’ the Blue, Subcat
  17. Buddy Guy, The Blues Don’t Lie, RCA / Silvertone
  18. Angela Strehli, Ace of Blues, New West
  19. Teresa James, With a Little Help from Her Friends, Blue Heart
  20. Barbara Blue, From the Shoals, BIG Blue
  21. Diane Blue All-Star Band, Live! At the Fallout Shelter, Regina Royale
  22. Sister Lucille, Tell the World, Blue Heart
  23. Bob Corritore & Friends, Women in Blues Showcase, SWAMF / VizzTone
  24. Walk That Walk, Big World of Trouble, Self
  25. Mississippi MacDonald, Heavy State Loving Blues, Another Planet Music