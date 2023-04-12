LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART MARCH 2023
- Cash Box Kings, Oscar’s Motel, Alligator
- Joe Louis Walker, Weight of the World, Forty Below
- Eric Bibb, Ridin’, Stony Plain
- Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia, Blood Brothers, Gulf Coast
- Stan Mosley, No Soul, No Blues, Dialtone
- Jimi “Primetime” Smith & Bob Corritore, The World in a Jug, SWMAF / VizzTone
- Eddie 9V, Capricorn, Ruf
- Alabama Mike, Stuff I’ve Been Through, Little Village Foundation
- Nick Schnebelen, What Key is Trouble In?, VizzTone
- Ally Venable, Real Gone, Ruf
- Big Harp George, Cut My Spirit Loose, Blues Mountain
- Taj Mahal, Savoy, Stony Plain
- John Primer, Teardrops for Magic Slim, Blues House Productions
- Damon Fowler, Live at the Palladium, Landslide
- Rhythm Krewe, Unfinished Business, Rhombus
- Tas Cru, Riffin’ the Blue, Subcat
- Buddy Guy, The Blues Don’t Lie, RCA / Silvertone
- Angela Strehli, Ace of Blues, New West
- Teresa James, With a Little Help from Her Friends, Blue Heart
- Barbara Blue, From the Shoals, BIG Blue
- Diane Blue All-Star Band, Live! At the Fallout Shelter, Regina Royale
- Sister Lucille, Tell the World, Blue Heart
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Women in Blues Showcase, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Walk That Walk, Big World of Trouble, Self
- Mississippi MacDonald, Heavy State Loving Blues, Another Planet Music