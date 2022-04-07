LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART MARCH 2022
- John Mayall, The Sun is Shining Down, Forty Below
- Bob Stroger & the Headcutters, That’s My Name, Delmark
- The Duke Robillard Band, They Called It Rhythm & Blues, Stony Plain
- Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Blues from Chicago to Paris, Stony Plain
- Bernard Allison, Highs & Lows, Ruf
- Trudy Lynn, Golden Girl, Nola Blue
- Sugaray Rayford, In Too Deep, Forty Below
- Diunna Greenleaf, I Ain’t Playin’, Little Village Foundation
- Tinsley Ellis, Devil May Care, Alligator
- The Love Light Orchestra, Leave the Light On, Nola Blue
- Albert Castiglia, I Got Love, Gulf Coast
- Pierre Lacocque’s Mississippi Heat, Madeleine, Van Der Linden
- Kathy Murray & the Kilowatts, Fully Charged, Blue Heart
- Keb’ Mo’, Good to Be…, Rounder
- Popa Chubby, Emotional Gangster, Dixiefrog
- Hurricane Ruth, Live at 3rd and Lindsley, Self
- Eric Gales, Crown, Provogue
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Down Home Blues Revue, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Richard Ray Farrell & the Leisure Men, Life of Leisure, Nuba
- The Nighthawks, Established 1972, VizzTone
- Gov’t Mule, Heavy Load Blues, Fantasy
- Louisiana Red & Bob Corritore, Tell Me ’Bout It, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Jose Ramirez, Major League Blues, Delmark
- Peter Veteska & Blues Train, So Far So Good, Blue Heart
- Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain