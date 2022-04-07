LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART MARCH 2022

  1. John Mayall, The Sun is Shining Down, Forty Below
  2. Bob Stroger & the Headcutters, That’s My Name, Delmark
  3. The Duke Robillard Band, They Called It Rhythm & Blues, Stony Plain
  4. Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, Blues from Chicago to Paris, Stony Plain
  5. Bernard Allison, Highs & Lows, Ruf
  6. Trudy Lynn, Golden Girl, Nola Blue
  7. Sugaray Rayford, In Too Deep, Forty Below
  8. Diunna Greenleaf, I Ain’t Playin’, Little Village Foundation
  9. Tinsley Ellis, Devil May Care, Alligator
  10. The Love Light Orchestra, Leave the Light On, Nola Blue
  11. Albert Castiglia, I Got Love, Gulf Coast
  12. Pierre Lacocque’s Mississippi Heat, Madeleine, Van Der Linden
  13. Kathy Murray & the Kilowatts, Fully Charged, Blue Heart
  14. Keb’ Mo’, Good to Be…, Rounder
  15. Popa Chubby, Emotional Gangster, Dixiefrog
  16. Hurricane Ruth, Live at 3rd and Lindsley, Self
  17. Eric Gales, Crown, Provogue
  18. Bob Corritore & Friends, Down Home Blues Revue, SWAMF / VizzTone
  19. Richard Ray Farrell & the Leisure Men, Life of Leisure, Nuba
  20. The Nighthawks, Established 1972, VizzTone
  21. Gov’t Mule, Heavy Load Blues, Fantasy
  22. Louisiana Red & Bob Corritore, Tell Me ’Bout It, SWAMF / VizzTone
  23. Jose Ramirez, Major League Blues, Delmark
  24. Peter Veteska & Blues Train, So Far So Good, Blue Heart
  25. Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain