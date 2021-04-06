LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART MARCH 2021

  1. Curtis Salgado, Damage Control, Alligator
  2. Selwyn Birchwood, Living in a Burning House, Alligator
  3. New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers, Vol. 2, Stony Plain
  4. Veronica Lewis, You Ain’t Unlucky, Blue Heart
  5. Damon Fowler, Alafia Moon, Landslide
  6. Ghalia Volt, One Woman Band, Ruf
  7. Joyann Parker, Out of the Dark, Hopeless Romantics
  8. Skylar Rogers, Firebreather, Self
  9. Ally Venable, Heart of Fire, Ruf
  10. The Wildroots, The Wildroots Sessions Vol. 1, Wildroots
  11. Kat Danser, One Eye Open, Black Hen
  12. Chris Cain, Raisin’ Cain, Alligator
  13. Kim Wilson, Take Me Back! The Bigtone Sessions, M. C. Records
  14. Nora Jean Wallace, BluesWoman, Severn
  15. John Németh, Stronger Than Strong, Nola Blue
  16. A.J. Fullerton, The Forgiver and the Runaway, VizzTone
  17. Joe Lewis Band, Up Next, Self
  18. Shemekia Copeland, Uncivil War, Alligator
  19. Early Times & the High Rollers, The Corner, VizzTone
  20. The Hungry Williams, Brand New Thing, Rochelle
  21. Misty Blues, None More Blue, Self
  22. Duke Robillard & Friends, Blues Bash!, Stony Plain
  23. Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite, 100 Years of Blues, Alligator
  24. Sonny Green, Found! One Soul Singer, Little Village Foundation
  25. Dave Keller, You Get What You Give, Tastee Tone