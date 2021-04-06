LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART MARCH 2021
- Curtis Salgado, Damage Control, Alligator
- Selwyn Birchwood, Living in a Burning House, Alligator
- New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers, Vol. 2, Stony Plain
- Veronica Lewis, You Ain’t Unlucky, Blue Heart
- Damon Fowler, Alafia Moon, Landslide
- Ghalia Volt, One Woman Band, Ruf
- Joyann Parker, Out of the Dark, Hopeless Romantics
- Skylar Rogers, Firebreather, Self
- Ally Venable, Heart of Fire, Ruf
- The Wildroots, The Wildroots Sessions Vol. 1, Wildroots
- Kat Danser, One Eye Open, Black Hen
- Chris Cain, Raisin’ Cain, Alligator
- Kim Wilson, Take Me Back! The Bigtone Sessions, M. C. Records
- Nora Jean Wallace, BluesWoman, Severn
- John Németh, Stronger Than Strong, Nola Blue
- A.J. Fullerton, The Forgiver and the Runaway, VizzTone
- Joe Lewis Band, Up Next, Self
- Shemekia Copeland, Uncivil War, Alligator
- Early Times & the High Rollers, The Corner, VizzTone
- The Hungry Williams, Brand New Thing, Rochelle
- Misty Blues, None More Blue, Self
- Duke Robillard & Friends, Blues Bash!, Stony Plain
- Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite, 100 Years of Blues, Alligator
- Sonny Green, Found! One Soul Singer, Little Village Foundation
- Dave Keller, You Get What You Give, Tastee Tone