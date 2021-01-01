LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JUNE 2026

  1. John Primer & Friends, Tribute to Theresa’s Lounge, Blues House Productions
  2. Harrell Davenport, Young Rell, Little Village
  3. Curtis Salgado, Legacy Rewind: Live in ’25, Nola Blue
  4. Russ Green, Stone Cold, Overton Music
  5. Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, Slideways, Alligator
  6. Selwyn Birchwood, Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues, Alligator
  7. Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band, Time, Resonatin’ Records / Thirty Tigers
  8. Nicky T and the Snake Charmers, Ain’t Wasting Time, Self
  9. Bob Corritore & Friends, Ernestine Blues, SWAMF / VizzTone
  10. Billy Price, Random Madness, Get Hip
  11. Amani Burnham, Roots & Wings, Blind Pig
  12. Chris O’Leary, Blue Collar, Alligator
  13. Mike Zito, Outside or the Eastside, Gulf Coast
  14. Carmen Ratti Band feat. Jill Dineen, Come to Me, MoMojo
  15. The Name Droppers, Let’s Live Together, Horizon Music Group
  16. JP Soars feat. Anne Harris, Gypsy Blue Revue, Forty Below
  17. Zac Harmon & the Drive, Live, Self
  18. Corey Harris, Alvin Youngblood Hart, & Guy Davis, Fight On! True Blues Vol. 2, Yellow Dog
  19. Laura Chavez, My Voice, Ruf
  20. Johnny Rawls & Dave Keller, Tribute to Soul, Third Street Cigar
  21. Duke Robillard and His All Star Band, Blast Off!, Nola Blue
  22. Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Ledbetter Heights (The 30th Anniversary Sessions), Ram / Louisiana Hayride
  23. Joe Krown Trio + 1, Qualified (feat. Papa Mali), Sledgehammer Blues
  24. Mike Finnigan, Mike Finnigan, Forty Below
  25. Seth James, Motormouth, Qualified