LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JUNE 2026
- John Primer & Friends, Tribute to Theresa’s Lounge, Blues House Productions
- Harrell Davenport, Young Rell, Little Village
- Curtis Salgado, Legacy Rewind: Live in ’25, Nola Blue
- Russ Green, Stone Cold, Overton Music
- Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, Slideways, Alligator
- Selwyn Birchwood, Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues, Alligator
- Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band, Time, Resonatin’ Records / Thirty Tigers
- Nicky T and the Snake Charmers, Ain’t Wasting Time, Self
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Ernestine Blues, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Billy Price, Random Madness, Get Hip
- Amani Burnham, Roots & Wings, Blind Pig
- Chris O’Leary, Blue Collar, Alligator
- Mike Zito, Outside or the Eastside, Gulf Coast
- Carmen Ratti Band feat. Jill Dineen, Come to Me, MoMojo
- The Name Droppers, Let’s Live Together, Horizon Music Group
- JP Soars feat. Anne Harris, Gypsy Blue Revue, Forty Below
- Zac Harmon & the Drive, Live, Self
- Corey Harris, Alvin Youngblood Hart, & Guy Davis, Fight On! True Blues Vol. 2, Yellow Dog
- Laura Chavez, My Voice, Ruf
- Johnny Rawls & Dave Keller, Tribute to Soul, Third Street Cigar
- Duke Robillard and His All Star Band, Blast Off!, Nola Blue
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Ledbetter Heights (The 30th Anniversary Sessions), Ram / Louisiana Hayride
- Joe Krown Trio + 1, Qualified (feat. Papa Mali), Sledgehammer Blues
- Mike Finnigan, Mike Finnigan, Forty Below
- Seth James, Motormouth, Qualified