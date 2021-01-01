LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JUNE 2025

  1. Charlie Musselwhite, Look Out Highway, Forty Below
  2. D.K. Harrell, Talkin’ Heavy, Alligator
  3. Carolyn Wonderland, Truth Is, Alligator
  4. Bobby Rush and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Young Fashioned Ways, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers
  5. Tad Robinson, Soul in Blue, Delmark
  6. John Primer, Grown in Mississippi, Blues House Productions
  7. Southern Avenue, Family, Alligator
  8. Larry McCray, Heartbreak City, Keeping the Blues Alive
  9. Dave Specter, Live at SPACE, Delmark
  10. Brandon Santini, Which Way Do We Go?, MoMojo
  11. Lisa Mann & Groove Now, The Great Women in Blues (feat. Terri Odabi) [Live], JayRay
  12. Willie Buck & Bob Corritore, Oh Yeah!, SWAMF / VizzTone
  13. Terry Hanck, Grease to Gravy, Little Village Foundation
  14. Alexis P. Suter Band, Just Stay High, Nola Blue
  15. Andrew Duncanson, California Trap (feat. Michael Peloquin), Run It Back
  16. Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Closer to the Bone, Alligator
  17. Johnny Iguana, At Delmark, Delmark
  18. Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, Room on the Porch, Concord
  19. Janiva Magness, Back for Me, Blue Élan
  20. Popa Chubby & Friends, I Love Freddie King, Gulf Coast
  21. Kim Field and the Perfect Gentlemen, Don’t Need But One, Blues Dream
  22. Ally Venable, Money & Power, Ruf
  23. Aki Kumar, God Bless the USA, Little Village Foundation
  24. Samantha Fish, Paper Doll, Rounder
  25. Johnny Rawls, Make Them Dance, Catfood