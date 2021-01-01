LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JUNE 2025
- Charlie Musselwhite, Look Out Highway, Forty Below
- D.K. Harrell, Talkin’ Heavy, Alligator
- Carolyn Wonderland, Truth Is, Alligator
- Bobby Rush and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Young Fashioned Ways, Deep Rush / Thirty Tigers
- Tad Robinson, Soul in Blue, Delmark
- John Primer, Grown in Mississippi, Blues House Productions
- Southern Avenue, Family, Alligator
- Larry McCray, Heartbreak City, Keeping the Blues Alive
- Dave Specter, Live at SPACE, Delmark
- Brandon Santini, Which Way Do We Go?, MoMojo
- Lisa Mann & Groove Now, The Great Women in Blues (feat. Terri Odabi) [Live], JayRay
- Willie Buck & Bob Corritore, Oh Yeah!, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Terry Hanck, Grease to Gravy, Little Village Foundation
- Alexis P. Suter Band, Just Stay High, Nola Blue
- Andrew Duncanson, California Trap (feat. Michael Peloquin), Run It Back
- Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Closer to the Bone, Alligator
- Johnny Iguana, At Delmark, Delmark
- Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’, Room on the Porch, Concord
- Janiva Magness, Back for Me, Blue Élan
- Popa Chubby & Friends, I Love Freddie King, Gulf Coast
- Kim Field and the Perfect Gentlemen, Don’t Need But One, Blues Dream
- Ally Venable, Money & Power, Ruf
- Aki Kumar, God Bless the USA, Little Village Foundation
- Samantha Fish, Paper Doll, Rounder
- Johnny Rawls, Make Them Dance, Catfood