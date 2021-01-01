LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JUNE 2024
- Toronzo Cannon, Shut Up & Play!, Alligator
- Curtis Salgado, Fine By Me, Little Village Foundation
- Rick Estrin and The Nightcats, The Hits Keep Coming, Alligator
- Sugaray Rayford, Human Decency, Forty Below
- Johnny Burgin, Ramblin’ from Coast to Coast, Straight Shooter
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Struck Down, Stony Plain
- Bobby Christina’s Caravan, True Blues Brother: The Legacy of Matt “Guitar” Murphy, Nola Blue
- Little Feat, Sam’s Place, Hot Tomato
- Eden Brent, Getaway Blues, Yellow Dog
- Billy Price, Person of Interest, Little Village Foundation
- Sue Foley, One Guitar Woman, Stony Plain
- Damon Fowler, Barnyard Smile, Landslide
- Kid Andersen / Lisa “Little Baby” Andersen, Spirits / Soul, Little Village Foundation
- Gerald McClendon, Down at the Juke Joint, Delta Roots
- Big Harp George, Cooking with Gas, Blues Mountain
- JP Soars, Brick by Brick, Little Village Foundation
- John Primer & Bob Corritore, Crawlin’ Kingsnake, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Anthony Geraci, Tears in My Eyes, Blue Heart
- Canned Heat, Finyl Vinyl, Ruf
- Deb Ryder, Live and Havin’ Fun (Live), VizzTone
- Cedric Burnside, Hill Country Love, Provogue
- Rory Block, Positively 4th Street: A Tribute to Bob Dylan, Stony Plain
- Tinsley Ellis, Naked Truth, Alligator
- Eric Bibb, Live at the Scala Theatre, Stony Plain
- Jeff Pitchell, Brown Eyed Blues, Deguello