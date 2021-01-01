LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JUNE 2024

  1. Toronzo Cannon, Shut Up & Play!, Alligator
  2. Curtis Salgado, Fine By Me, Little Village Foundation
  3. Rick Estrin and The Nightcats, The Hits Keep Coming, Alligator
  4. Sugaray Rayford, Human Decency, Forty Below
  5. Johnny Burgin, Ramblin’ from Coast to Coast, Straight Shooter
  6. The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Struck Down, Stony Plain
  7. Bobby Christina’s Caravan, True Blues Brother: The Legacy of Matt “Guitar” Murphy, Nola Blue
  8. Little Feat, Sam’s Place, Hot Tomato
  9. Eden Brent, Getaway Blues, Yellow Dog
  10. Billy Price, Person of Interest, Little Village Foundation
  11. Sue Foley, One Guitar Woman, Stony Plain
  12. Damon Fowler, Barnyard Smile, Landslide
  13. Kid Andersen / Lisa “Little Baby” Andersen, Spirits / Soul, Little Village Foundation
  14. Gerald McClendon, Down at the Juke Joint, Delta Roots
  15. Big Harp George, Cooking with Gas, Blues Mountain
  16. JP Soars, Brick by Brick, Little Village Foundation
  17. John Primer & Bob Corritore,  Crawlin’ Kingsnake, SWAMF / VizzTone
  18. Anthony Geraci, Tears in My Eyes, Blue Heart
  19. Canned Heat, Finyl Vinyl, Ruf
  20. Deb Ryder, Live and Havin’ Fun (Live), VizzTone
  21. Cedric Burnside, Hill Country Love, Provogue
  22. Rory Block, Positively 4th Street: A Tribute to Bob Dylan, Stony Plain
  23. Tinsley Ellis, Naked Truth, Alligator
  24. Eric Bibb, Live at the Scala Theatre, Stony Plain
  25. Jeff Pitchell, Brown Eyed Blues, Deguello