LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JUNE 2023
- Selwyn Birchwood, Exorcist, Alligator
- Lil’ Jimmy Reed with Ben Levin, Back to Baton Rouge, Nola Blue
- D. K. Harrell, The Right Man, Little Village Foundation
- Joanna Connor, Best of Me, Gulf Coast
- Bob Corritore & Friends, High Rise Blues, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Larry Taylor & the Taylor Family with the Soul Blues Healers, Generations of Blues: West Side Legacy, Nola Blue
- Duke Robillard & His All-Star Band, Six Strings of Steel, M.C. Records
- Cash Box Kings, Oscar’s Motel, Alligator
- Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones, Groovin’ at the Groove Now!, Endless Blues
- Taj Mahal, Savoy, Stony Plain
- Arlen Roth & Jerry Jemmott, Super Soul Session!, Blue Heart
- Mike Bourne Band, Cruisin’ Kansas City, Blue Heart
- Michael Jerome Browne, Gettin’ Together, Borealis
- Hudspeth & Taylor, Ridin’ the Blinds, Self
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Women in Blues Showcase, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Gaye Adegbalola, Satisfied, VizzTone
- Tony Holiday, Motel Mississippi, Forty Below
- Joe Krown, Tribute, Sledgehammer Blues
- Ally Venable, Real Gone, Ruf
- JW-Jones, Everything Now, Solid Blues
- Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia, Blood Brothers, Gulf Coast
- Eric Bibb, Ridin’, Stony Plain
- Big Harp George, Cut My Spirit Loose, Blues Mountain
- Alabama Mike, Stuff I’ve Been Through, Little Village Foundation
- Boo Boo Davis, Boo Boo Boogaloo, Blue Lotus