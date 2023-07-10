LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JUNE 2023

  1. Selwyn Birchwood, Exorcist, Alligator
  2. Lil’ Jimmy Reed with Ben Levin, Back to Baton Rouge, Nola Blue
  3. D. K. Harrell, The Right Man, Little Village Foundation
  4. Joanna Connor, Best of Me, Gulf Coast
  5. Bob Corritore & Friends, High Rise Blues, SWAMF / VizzTone
  6. Larry Taylor & the Taylor Family with the Soul Blues Healers, Generations of Blues: West Side Legacy, Nola Blue
  7. Duke Robillard & His All-Star Band, Six Strings of Steel, M.C. Records
  8. Cash Box Kings, Oscar’s Motel, Alligator
  9. Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones, Groovin’ at the Groove Now!, Endless Blues
  10. Taj Mahal, Savoy, Stony Plain
  11. Arlen Roth & Jerry Jemmott, Super Soul Session!, Blue Heart
  12. Mike Bourne Band, Cruisin’ Kansas City, Blue Heart
  13. Michael Jerome Browne, Gettin’ Together, Borealis
  14. Hudspeth & Taylor, Ridin’ the Blinds, Self
  15. Bob Corritore & Friends, Women in Blues Showcase, SWAMF / VizzTone
  16. Gaye Adegbalola, Satisfied, VizzTone
  17. Tony Holiday, Motel Mississippi, Forty Below
  18. Joe Krown, Tribute, Sledgehammer Blues
  19. Ally Venable, Real Gone, Ruf
  20. JW-Jones, Everything Now, Solid Blues
  21. Mike Zito & Albert Castiglia, Blood Brothers, Gulf Coast
  22. Eric Bibb, Ridin’, Stony Plain
  23. Big Harp George, Cut My Spirit Loose, Blues Mountain
  24. Alabama Mike, Stuff I’ve Been Through, Little Village Foundation
  25. Boo Boo Davis, Boo Boo Boogaloo, Blue Lotus