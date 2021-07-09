LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JUNE 2021

  1. Bob Corritore & Friends, Spider in My Stew, SWAMF / VizzTone
  2. Tia Carroll, You Gotta Have It, Little Village Foundation
  3. Chris Cain, Raisin’ Cain, Alligator
  4. Deb Ryder, Memphis Moonlight, VizzTone
  5. Guy Davis, Be Ready When I Call You, M. C. Records
  6. Crystal Thomas, Now Dig This!, Dialtone
  7. Clarence Spady, Surrender, Nola Blue
  8. Various Artists, Alligator Records—50 Years of Genuine Houserockin’ Music, Alligator
  9. Eddie 9V, Little Black Flies, Ruf
  10. Rob Stone, Trio in Tokyo, Blue Heart
  11. Gerald McClendon, Let’s Have a Party!, Delta Roots
  12. Maria Muldaur & Tuba Skinny, Let’s Get Happy Together, Stony Plain
  13. Robert Finley, Sharecropper’s Son, Easy Eye Sound
  14. Mr. Sipp, Sippnotized, Malaco
  15. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Dance Songs for Hard Times, Family Owned
  16. Reverend Shawn Amos, The Cause of It All, Put Together Music
  17. Donna Herula, Bang at the Door, Self
  18. Curtis Salgado, Damage Control, Alligator
  19. EG Kight, The Trio Sessions, Blue South
  20. Damon Fowler, Alafia Moon, Landslide
  21. Tiffany Pollack & Co., Bayou Liberty, Nola Blue
  22. Kelly’s Lot, Where and When, Self
  23. The Black Keys, Delta Kream, Easy Eye Sound / Nonesuch
  24. Johnny Rawls, Best of Johnny Rawls, Vol. 1, Catfood
  25. Jeff Fetterman, Southern Son, Green Tea