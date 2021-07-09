LIVING BLUES RADIO CHART JUNE 2021
- Bob Corritore & Friends, Spider in My Stew, SWAMF / VizzTone
- Tia Carroll, You Gotta Have It, Little Village Foundation
- Chris Cain, Raisin’ Cain, Alligator
- Deb Ryder, Memphis Moonlight, VizzTone
- Guy Davis, Be Ready When I Call You, M. C. Records
- Crystal Thomas, Now Dig This!, Dialtone
- Clarence Spady, Surrender, Nola Blue
- Various Artists, Alligator Records—50 Years of Genuine Houserockin’ Music, Alligator
- Eddie 9V, Little Black Flies, Ruf
- Rob Stone, Trio in Tokyo, Blue Heart
- Gerald McClendon, Let’s Have a Party!, Delta Roots
- Maria Muldaur & Tuba Skinny, Let’s Get Happy Together, Stony Plain
- Robert Finley, Sharecropper’s Son, Easy Eye Sound
- Mr. Sipp, Sippnotized, Malaco
- The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Dance Songs for Hard Times, Family Owned
- Reverend Shawn Amos, The Cause of It All, Put Together Music
- Donna Herula, Bang at the Door, Self
- Curtis Salgado, Damage Control, Alligator
- EG Kight, The Trio Sessions, Blue South
- Damon Fowler, Alafia Moon, Landslide
- Tiffany Pollack & Co., Bayou Liberty, Nola Blue
- Kelly’s Lot, Where and When, Self
- The Black Keys, Delta Kream, Easy Eye Sound / Nonesuch
- Johnny Rawls, Best of Johnny Rawls, Vol. 1, Catfood
- Jeff Fetterman, Southern Son, Green Tea